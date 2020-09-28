Lead-Deadwood schools to offer free meals

LEAD — A nationwide waiver will the operation of the Summer Food Service Program through Dec. 31, or for as long as federal funding is available which will allow the Lead-Deadwood School District to provide free meals.
Beginning Oct. 1 breakfast and lunch will be provided to all children 18 years and younger at no charge.
This waiver facilitates the safe provision of meals by eliminating the need to collect meal payments, thereby reducing contact and potential exposure.
It allows for curbside meal pick-up at the elementary school in Deadwood as well as the high school in Lead for those students that are receiving distance learning services.
Students attending school in person will continue with their same meal schedule.
Families are able to pick up both breakfast and lunch. Grab-N-Go meals can be picked up at two locations Monday-Friday when school is in session from 10-11 a.m.
Families picking up Grab-N-Go meals will need to complete a pre-order form located at https://tinyurl.com/y6eenl7j
Questions can be addressed to Margie Rantapaa by calling 717-3890 ext. 4012 or emailing margie.rantapaa@k12.sd.us
Families are strongly encouraged to continue to complete and submit Free/Reduced Price Applications for School Year 2020-2021 to have on file when the waiver expires Dec. 31,or when federal funding is no longer available. If families fail to submit an application for school year 2020-2021 their eligibility status will be paid when the waiver expires.
