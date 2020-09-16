Lead-Deadwood School District receives $387.5K in CRF grant funds

LEAD — A portion of the state’s $1.2 billion federal Coronavirus Relief Fund grant funding is headed for the Hills.
Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold announced the district’s share to the school board.
“Good news,” Leikvold said. “For us, it’s about $387,500. About $25,000 of that will go to Job Corps. The rest will be in the K-12 system here, and we are going to get our first check real soon, like in the next couple weeks. We’ll get 90% of it. Then we’ll get the rest in November. It breaks down to about $500 a kid. There are not a lot of strings attached to it. It has to be spent by Dec. 30.”
Leikvold explained that the source of the funding is the state of South Dakota’s $1.2 billion in federal aid received and Gov. Kristi Noem’s decision to allocate $75 million of that to K-12 schools statewide.
“We’re very appreciative of the governor for doing that,” Leikvold said. “And we’ll put it to good use.”
Payments can be used to cover pandemic-related costs associated with distance or in-person learning. Leikvold said potential areas of use for the funding include technology.
“Some Chromebooks for some elementary-age folks, Smartboards, some ear buds. You know, one of the things I knew our teachers would figure out is how to communicate with those remote learners and kids face-to-face, at the same time, so that will help,” he said. “Some more (personal protective equipment). Obviously, we’ve been going through a lot. The school lunch program. Could certainly go there, as well.”
