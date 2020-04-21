Lead-Deadwood School Board talks grading, graduation

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold began his administrator report to the board of education April 14 by saying, “There’s a lot goin’ on.” And surely, when it comes to managing the district these days, during an unprecedented pandemic thanks to COVID-19 and subsequent social distancing measures to avoid its spread, it seems like an understatement.
Top of mind at the district’s board meeting were grades and graduation.
“The remote education experience that we’re having, I think we continue to do a good job in that, continue to try to tweak it, try to find the balance — how much is enough to engage the students and to hold them accountable, but not to bury them and their families,” Leikvold said. “We get a lot of correspondence from parents for a variety of reasons why their students aren’t as engaged as they would like them to be or we would like them to be and there’s a lot of heartbreak out there. It’s really tough for a lot of people right now and we know that. So we want to continue to be understanding, at the same time, getting our students to actually engage and do some work.”
Leikvold went on to address the grading piece.
“We’ve had a lot of conversations at the high school, and K-8 less so, about how the grading should look during this experiment,” he said, pointing to a document that outlines staff expectations regarding grading during this time.
Leikvold said that his intention with sharing the grading document with students and parents is to relieve tension and anxiety on the part of students and pressure on families.
“Not to think that they’ve got to get all of that done, every day, when they’ve got siblings there that they’ve got to take care of, when everybody in the household has lost their job, when meals are tough and insurance is coming. When gas money isn’t there,” Leikvold said. “There’s a lot going on. Research makes it pretty clear that the socio-economic impact on student academic performance is huge.”
Guiding principles for spring 2020 grading include: any student who continues to put forth effort and turns in work during the closure will not have their grade go down from what they had before the closure, March 11, or the end of third quarter, March 30. These students can improve their grade after this time. All passing grades will be assigned a letter grade for the fourth quarter and second semester.
• For students who had passing grades before the closure/end of the third quarter and who choose not to make continued effort will be at the discretion of the teacher in consultation with the administration. These students may either be assigned a letter grade for the fourth quarter and second semester and earn credit or may be assigned an “Incomplete” (NC) and earn no credit for fourth quarter and second semester. Students who are assigned an NC will not receive credit towards graduation in that course and it will not go into the student’s GPA. These students will not receive an F, but that does not mean the student passes or earn credits
• Students who were failing at the time of the closure and who choose not to make the effort through the end of the year may receive a failing grade for the fourth quarter and second semester. These students will receive an F on the transcript. If there are extenuating circumstances, the student may receive an NC based on consultation between the teacher and administration.
“I think it’s fair. I think it strikes a balance. It’s an attempt to get kids to continue to work, but also at the same time, not to have a major negative impact on students, due to the COVID-19 outbreak that they had no part of or anything to do with,” Leikvold said.
He added that some staff members expressed reluctance in sharing the spring 2020 grading protocol concerned that kids would take it as a “free pass” and not continue to complete work.
“I am far less worried about that than I am having lots and lots of students have their education set back and impact their future by GPA, class rank, scholarships, NCAA requirements, board of regents, admission requirements, opportunity scholarships, there’s a wide variety of issues that are far-reaching to this at the high school. We aren’t going to give credit away, but we have to be cognizant of all of that,” he said.
School Board President Suzanne Rogers said she has heard comments from parents, especially those with small children in their families.
“This will relieve a lot of stress on them, just because they feel like they’re home schooling different age groups and try to do their work or dealing with life and very stressed out that their kid’s GPA is going to drop and I think that this will alleviate a lot of that pressure on them,” Rogers said.
In other considerations regarding high school grading, teachers may continue to require new material up to May 8 for seniors and May 15 for all others. From May 18-28, no new material will be introduced, and the time will be used for review and wrap-up; semester tests will be at the discretion of the teacher, but may only be used to improve a student’s academic standing. There will be no test schedule. There are to be no penalties for late work; computers and materials will turned in May 13-15 for seniors and May 27-29 for all others. There will be a designated drop off time and area for each student. This is subject to change based on the situation with the pandemic at that time.
Cruising parade for graduation?
After notifying the school board of his intentions and considering various options for graduation, Leikvold said he is leaning toward a cruising parade of the 52 Digger graduates on the day graduation was originally scheduled, May 17, and will send out a survey today to students and parents to gauge their interest in such a graduation plan.
“This would consist of graduates pulling up to the front of the high school in a vehicle to receive diplomas,” Leikvold said. “I’ve sort of changed my tune quite a bit about the cruising parade. My initial view is that is a very bad idea. My view has changed to maybe we can pull it off. Maybe the superintendent hands out diplomas. I’m not really quite sure how that looks, but we’ll have conversations about that. If we could come to some understanding with health folks, with law enforcement, with school board, with everybody, we’re going to try and do something like that around that date, depending on what guidelines are.”
Other options that graduates will consider are: a virtual graduation ceremony May 17, a more traditional graduation ceremony if conditions allow on proposed dates of June 28, July 19, or Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. in either Lead or Deadwood.
Students and parents will also weigh in on whether they would participate in an online version of Class Day on May 15 and whether they prefer 8:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.
“We’re going to do as much as we can with parents and the community to celebrate our seniors for the next month, in a variety of ways,” Leikvold said. “That is largely going to be driven by parents.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.