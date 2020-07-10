Lead could see up to $630K in CARES Act funding

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 59F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 59F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.