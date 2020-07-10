Lead could see up to $630K in CARES Act funding

LEAD — The city of Lead could get up to $630,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to offset expenses related to the pandemic.
Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl told city commissioners that the state is distributing its $1.25 billion in federal funding from the CARES Act to municipalities, based on the population of each city. The funding is available to reimburse the city for unbudgeted items related to the COVID-19 response, from March 1, 2020 through the end of the year. Budgeted expenses will not be reimbursed.
Rough estimates show that under the funding requirements, the city could be reimbursed for $450,000 in salaries and benefits, as well as funds for expenditures directly related to the pandemic.
“This is a windfall to the city of Lead, but it’s a one time thing, obviously,” Stahl said.
City officials passed a resolution on Monday, stating that it will follow the requirements for the funding.
Stahl told the commission that the state will distribute $141 million of the CARES Act funding to municipalities, leaving $1.11 billion for the state to use at its discretion to defray expenses related to the pandemic.
During discussion, Mayor Ron Everett asked about the possibility of using the funding to administer COVID-19 tests for residents.
“It’s a good question, and one that hasn’t been breached yet,” Stahl said.
