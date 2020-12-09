Lead Community Christmas celebration canceled this year

LEAD — Lead’s annual Community Christmas Celebration and dinner has been canceled.
For 22 years the annual Christmas Eve dinner and community celebration has become a tradition for most households in the Lead-Deadwood area. The event has historically featured a traditional turkey and ham dinner, along with pictures with Santa Claus, goody bags for children, and a warm, inviting community spirit. The event started in 1998, as a way to bring the community together and lift spirits when Homestake Mining Company first began talking about closing.
This year it has been canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We take the health of our citizens seriously and we do not want to put them in danger,” said organizer Sue Holloway.
Last year, Holloway said the Community Christmas dinner served approximately 500 meals, including those that were delivered or taken to neighbors in to-go boxes. Generally, she said they serve between 500 to 600 meals.
But, Holloway said, the event has never been about meals. Since its inception, the idea of the Community Christmas gathering has been about bringing people from all walks of life together in community. The event has always been open to citizens from Lead, Deadwood, Terraville, Central City, Pluma, and all of their holiday guests.
“The intent is to bring people together to keep their community connections. So it’s a bonding process,” Holloway said. “The dinner is more than feeding people. It was started when there was initial talk of closing the mine so it is all about getting together and supporting each other. The dinner has become a traditional part of the season and we agonized over the decision to cancel it.”
Holloway said the Community Christmas committee wants to thank all of those who have sponsored the event in the past. She hopes in future years the tradition will continue once again after the threat of COVID-19 has passed.
