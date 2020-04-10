Lead city proposes budget cuts amidst projected revenue shortfall

LEAD — The city of Lead is getting ready to tighten its belt and preparing for some budget shortfalls.
Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl said Monday the city’s two main sources of revenue come from property and sales taxes. With the first property tax deadline coming up at the end of April, property tax receipts could be down by 20% as people start to struggle economically, he said. If people are unable to make their first payments, city, county and school governments will start to feel the budget pinch.
“This is an economic hardship for everybody as well as a health hardship,” Stahl said. “We may have to plan for a reduction of revenue at the city.”
Though sales taxes have been high, and are already at 40% of the city’s budget for the year, Stahl cautioned the commission that social distancing could cause a serious decline in May, June and July.
Because of projected revenue loss, Stahl proposed several cost-saving measures that the city can take this summer. One of the biggest savings, he said, will be if the city does not hire summer employees. Each year the city budgets about $35,000 for about four to six temporary employees. Those funds could be saved if the city absorbs some of those extra jobs with existing staff.
Another proposed cut, Stahl said, can be decreasing the amount of asphalt work that is done this summer. The city is fortunate this year, because it does not have a major road maintenance project planned. However, some resurfacing and guardrail installation work that was cut short on Houston Street last year due to early snowfall, was expected to resume this summer. If necessary, he said that project can wait another year.
Commissioner Dave Vardiman expressed concern about cutting out summer hires this year.
“Can we see a schedule in detail as to when we need to make a decision about summer hiring? I would hate to wipe out the entire summer now depending on how things develop,” said Vardiman. “I think we ought to be a little cautious about how aggressive we get.”
Stahl told the commission that none of his proposed cost saving measures have to be permanent, and all of them can be revisited as the COVID-19 risk decreases.
“There is nothing that has to happen in April or May,” he said. “We can watch it for a couple months and if we come out in good order, we can go back into what our budget is.”
