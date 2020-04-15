Lead business ordinance could end earlier than July 6

LEAD — An ordinance that restricts businesses in Lead is slated to be in effect until July 6, but that doesn’t mean it has to last that long, city officials said Monday.
Monday, the Lead City Commission gave final approval for an ordinance that prohibits restaurants, bars and other places where people socially congregate, from providing dine-in services. The new law limits these establishments to takeout, curbside pickup, delivery and drive-through operations until July 6. As of Monday it could be in effect for 120 days, or until Aug. 11.
The new law will impose a $300 fine and/or 30 days in jail for any business owner who offers on-site consumption services. The ordinance also temporarily shuts down all theaters, recreational facilities, and public health clubs — including the Handley Center and the Historic Homestake Opera House. During a meeting last week, commissioners said that while most businesses had already voluntarily shut down dine-in services, at least one establishment was hesitant to comply with the social distancing recommendation. That hesitancy prompted the emergency ordinance.
But city officials assured citizens on Monday that they will rescind the ordinance as soon as possible. The new law was enacted so the city can formally follow statewide and federal social distancing recommendations. Mayor Ron Everett promised citizens that it will be reviewed at every commission meeting, and lifted as soon as state officials say it is safe to do so.
“I think we follow the lead from the governor, and we also follow the lead from the S.D. Health Department on this one,” Everett said. “We will not be following New York guidelines or Washington guidelines. We will follow our state guidelines.”
Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl explained that the July 6 date in the ordinance is right in line with current statewide projections that social distancing could last through June. The ordinance is in effect for 120 days in order to give the city ability to extend or reduce that July 6 deadline, without going through the formalities of crafting a new law. However, if the COVID-19 threat decreases before the time is up, city officials look forward to cancelling the ordinance.
“We have to do something to make the rest of the population comfortable,” said Commissioner Joel Edgar. “Hopefully it doesn’t go until July and we can cancel it before that. The other day in my business I came across folks who were here from Wyoming, and the kids are from Colorado. They own a place in the Hills and they are here because it’s safer here.”
The fact that Lead has so many vacation homes, which people are retreating to now as a possible measure for escaping the COVID-19 virus, was a separate issue commissioners discussed on Monday. Another related issue was that of vacation homeowners who rent their properties out to visitors. Commissioner Colin Greenfield acknowledged that there is very little the city can do to control how people manage their homes, particularly since many of the properties are outside city limits. He urged the city to work with county and statewide officials to try and find a solution. He suggested the possibility of supporting a statewide shelter at home order.
“If we’re closing businesses and doing our part to try and slow the spread, we have some contradicting actions happening,” he said. “We have people from out of state or out of town moving to their vacation homes from other places. A lot of our community citizens in the town are working in the vacation home industry and while they don’t want to see it go down by any means, they are concerned about our safety here.”
Everett said while that could be a concern, he does not see it happening right now. Many vacation homes and rentals are currently empty, and online bookings could simply be an indicator of people holding out hope that the COVID-19 threat will subside, he said.
“I think people are booking in case they can come,” Everett said. “On the face, I think it’s a terrible thing. But when you go out in the field and look, the homes are empty. There is nobody out here.”
