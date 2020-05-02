Lead artist decorates parking garage, hopes to start chalk art movement

LEAD — Lead artist Frank Haws loves to talk to people, but when he found himself isolated from his fellow community members in Lead, he wanted to find a way to communicate from a distance.
That’s when he came up with the idea to decorate the parking garage on Lead’s Main Street. Armed with a box of sidewalk chalk, Haws originally set out to draw a tribute to law enforcement. The artwork includes police officers folding a flag and doing a three-volley salute for fallen officers, and is a memorial for his brother who was a sheriff killed in the line of duty in 2008.
“In this time when we’re isolated, I love to talk to people,” Haws said. “I hadn’t been able to get out and talk with people, and so I chose to ‘chalk’ to them.”
After he finished the law enforcement piece, Haws said his inspiration continued to flow as he thought of more tributes that deserve attention. The opposite wall of the parking garage includes a nurse, an Indian chief, and five children dressed as an astronaut, a fireman, a doctor, a police officer, and a cowboy. All of the pieces are adorned with the American flag in some way.
“There was a whole other blank wall that needed something pretty up there,” Haws said. “I did a portrait of a Red Cross nurse because I felt the nurses are the true soldiers during this epidemic. The doctors are too, but there are nurses who get up and basically put their life on the line every day. For the kids, I had gone out there one afternoon and sitting up on the hillside were four boys and a girl. My piece is called “Lead: Their big dreams.”
Haws, who is known around town for painting the windows on Main Street businesses, said he is working with another Lead artist — David Livingston — to start a sidewalk chalk art program in town. Though details are still pending, Haws said the hope is that people of all ages can use the medium to decorate the town during this time of social distancing.
“It’s such a great medium because there is no real cleanup,” Haws said. “It’s cheap and it will wash right off. It’s biodegradable and there are no chemicals that are harmful for kids. Up here in Lead, there is not a whole lot for the kids to do. This transition of when things start to open up, I feel like anybody else that there is going to be this reluctance to gather. Is it safe? We’re hoping that this will ease everybody, especially the kids, and be a transition back to a social life.”
