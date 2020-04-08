Lead 4th of July celebration not canceled

LEAD — The Lead Fourth of July celebration has not been canceled.
On the heels of the state Department of Health projections that the peak of COVID-19 cases could be at the end of June or early July, Lead city officials discussed the possibility of cancelling the annual Gold Camp Jubilee celebration. However, during their regular meeting Monday, city commissioners agreed that with news changing daily about the virus, it could be premature to cancel the summer event.
Sierra Ward, executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, which plans the events related to Gold Camp Jubilee Days, said she appreciated the city’s delayed decision.
“I feel like this situation has changed really quickly and really fast, and my hope is that it will continue to change really quickly and really fast,” she said. “I would like to remain flexible so that as it changes, we can change too. We are a small chamber and a small town, and that gives us the opportunity to be really flexible in ways that larger organizations and towns cannot be.”
Even if the chamber had to cancel events related to the Fourth of July celebration, Ward said she does not see any reason to forego the annual fireworks display. Premier Pyrotechnics, of St. Louis, handles the Lead fireworks and has said that the Chamber can wait until June 1 to cancel or reschedule the annual spectacle.
“Fireworks aren’t a thing that requires you to be together,” she said. “If we don’t have anything else, at least we could have something happy.”
However, Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl said while fireworks can be enjoyed from a distance, the crowd that gathers at Manual Brothers Park to watch them every year is huge. That’s exactly the kind of crowd situation the city wants to avoid, if a COVID-19 threat still exists this summer.
The Lead City Commission will discuss the Fourth of July celebration again at their meeting at 5 p.m., May 18.
