Lawrence County sees first COVID death

SPEARFISH — Lawrence County has seen its first COVID-19 death.
The incident was reported Saturday; however, the state legally has five days to issue a death certificate upon the death of an individual.
There has been a sharp spike in COVID-19 numbers in the county in August.
According to the state Department of Health, there were 26 cases on July 31. On Monday, 74 cases have been recorded. Fifty people have recovered. The state is reporting a moderate level of community spread.
Two new cases were reported in Meade County. The county has seen 106 total cases, one death, and 83 recovered cases. It also has a moderate rate of community spread.
Butte County did not report any new cases Monday. In total, the county has seen 20 positive cases, of which, 13 have recovered. There was one death. It has a minimum rate of community spread.
Statewide, there were 86 new coronavirus cases announced Monday, bringing the state’s total to 10,360. The death toll in South Dakota remains at 153.
Monument Health reported that there are 24 COVID patients hospitalized and the number of COVID case in Western South Dakota doubles every 48 days.
Numerous emails and phone calls to the Department of Health over the past week for further information were not returned.
