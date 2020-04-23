Lawrence County primary election set for June 2

DEADWOOD — A healthy slate of candidates characterizes the Lawrence County primary election June 2, with three candidates vying for two open commission seats, five candidates vying for two open District 31 state representative seats, and two candidates vying for one open District 31 state senator seat.
At this point, candidates for the four-year offices of State’s Attorney, John H. Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, Treasurer, Deb Tridle, R-Lead, and Coroner, Pat Fahey, R-Spearfish, are running unopposed, alleviating the need for a primary election in those races.
The deadline for independents to file their petitions for any of the candidate spots that are open is Tuesday. An Independent filing a petition for any of these races would go on the ballot, moving the race to the general election in November.
Fahey served as current Coroner Marty Goetsch’s deputy and is new to office. Goetsch did not seek re-election.
Lawrence County Deputy Auditor Robin Lucero verified the following three candidates have returned petitions for two open seats on the Lawrence County Commission: Randy Deibert, R-Spearfish, Oz Enderby, R-Lead, and Bob Ewing, R-Spearfish.
The two openings the candidates will compete for were created by the expiration of the four-year terms of commissioners Daryl Johnson and Deibert. Johnson announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.
Brooke Abdallah, D-Spearfish, was the lone democrat to file a petition for the District 31 representative seat, and she will automatically be placed on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. She will face the two top republican candidates as decided in the primary race. Candidates are Brandon Flanagan, R-Spearfish, Dayle Hammock, R-Spearfish, Julie Ann Olson, R-Spearfish, Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, and Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge.
The two two-year vacancies candidates are vying for were created by the expiration of the seats of Hammock of Spearfish Tim. Johns, R-Lead.
Hammock is seeking re-election while Johns is running for District 31 Senate seat.
Johns will face John Teupel, R-Spearfish for the lone senate seat being vacated, due to term limits, by Ewing.
“We are encouraging all voters in Lawrence County to vote absentee by mail,” Lucero said.
