Lawrence County offices switch to phone, on-line, mail services only

DEADWOOD — Although county offices will remain staffed during normal business hours and business may be conducted online, by phone, or mail, the public is no longer allowed to enter the buildings to conduct business, save the courthouse, where it’s business as usual.
In an emergency meeting Friday, Lawrence County commissioners moved to close county buildings, excluding the courthouse, to the general public until further notice in order to protect the public and employees, as well as lessen the transmission of the COVID-19 virus,.
“The commission understands that this further modification to regular operations will be inconvenient for all involved,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka. “The hope is to resume regular operations as soon as possible.”
Until then, the public is directed to use phone, web and mail services to conduct business.
The county was formerly allowing the public to enter the building on an appointment only basis, just prior to Thursday’s announcement that a contractor for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and jail had tested positive for COVID-19.
During the meeting, Lawrence County Treasurer Deb Tridle raised concerns that the appointment only basis was very taxing on her employees, running back and forth between their desks and the annex doors, and that they were still being potentially exposed to the virus, as they were working in close proximity with customers, as well as handling potentially contaminated paperwork.
“It’s defeating the purpose,” Tridle said. “Because we’re still having to handle the papers. What’s the use of locking the door, when there’s the paperwork right there? They’re still exposed to it.”
Resolution 2020-14 approved
The commission also approved a resolution urging businesses, in the strongest terms possible, to follow the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
“I don’t think it’s a two-month thing,” said acting Lawrence County Commission Chairman Brandon Flanagan. “And, of course, we’ve got our first cases confirmed in the county, now … After that call yesterday and the unfortunate revelation of COVID-19 appearing in the county, I felt that we probably needed to have this conversation today,” Flanagan said. “In my capacity as a county commissioner, I applaud the city of Deadwood and the city of Spearfish for what they’ve done. That’s probably what needs to happen. I think this resolution is as strong as we can make it at this time.”
Outka said that there may be frustration statewide and locally that counties haven’t responded to the COVID-19 threat like cities have.
“I think the issue is, if you look at the powers of the cities … they have the power to regulate the spread of disease,” Outka said. “That same power is not vested to the counties in Chapter 7-18.”
Outka said he and others have had conversations trying to find a statutory means to allow a county to enact measures.
“The consensus is, it’s not there,” Outka said, adding there is proposed legislation out there that would allow counties to take more action. “What we’re trying to do, at the sheriff’s direction, is put together a resolution that supports the federal, state, and local efforts with participatory action to follow later.”
Commissioner Daryl Johnson said he agrees that the county does not have the same powers the cities do and agreed with the resolution, specifically the following verbiage.
“We urge the businesses in the county in the strongest terms to follow the recommendations of the CDC,” Johnson said. “Based on that, I would move that we adopt resolution 2020-14 as written.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert supported the resolution, as well.
“This is the document we need at the present time and I look for the legislative branch to act in the next few days to assist us further,” he said.
County department heads report
Lawrence County Emergency Management Director Paul Thomson addressed the commission, informing them that he remains in contact with the local hospital and ambulance services, as well as Sanford Underground Lab officials who have offered their services to help, as well.
“Their biggest concerns are, in Spearfish, (there are) eight ventilators, two respiratory therapists. That’s it. None in Deadwood,” Thomson said.
Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean addressed the commission, as well, regarding the recently confirmed COVID-19 case, a contractor for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and jail.
Dean said the contractor’s contact with the LCSO last occurred 7 a.m. March 18 and that the individual was tested March 21.
“On that day, they took it upon themselves to shelter in place,” Dean said. “Later that evening, the first symptom appeared.”
March 26, Dean was notified that a test had been administered and that the test had resulted in a positive indication for COVID-19.
“Today, no member of our staff or inmate is displaying symptoms that would cause alarm,” Dean said. “The results of this test, while awful for the individual, is, unfortunately, something that my office has spent considerable effort preparing for … what we do moving forward is what we have done in the preceding weeks. We continue to plan ahead for what is likely to be coming. We adjust as appropriate as new information and understandings arise. And, most importantly, we remain calm in the face of this national tragedy and lead our co-workers and serve our populous through informed, planned, and intelligent action.”
Contacting the county
The phone numbers for each office are located on the county’s website at the following link: https://www.lawrence.sd.us/Directory.aspx. Departmental phone numbers will also be posted on the main doors of the Administrative Annex building.
“As always, if special accommodations are required to conduct business with the County, please contact the appropriate department and efforts will be made to best to assist you,” Outka said. “Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. We are very much appreciative.”
