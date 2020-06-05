Lawrence County offices reopen to the public

DEADWOOD — With Plexiglas in place and social distancing stickers adorning the floor, Lawrence County business can now be conducted in person.
In a special meeting Thursday morning, the Lawrence County Commission moved to reopen to the public at noon.
Commissioner Randall Rosenau asked the department heads in the room what their preferences were — opening Monday as had previously been discussed or following Commissioner Randy Deibert’s motion to open at noon Thursday.
“Go for it,” said Lawrence County Treasurer Deb Tridle. “We’re going out constantly to the door, anyhow.”
Buildings, Grounds, and Maintenance Supervisor Tim Agena said he had gone around and visited with all department heads and they were OK with reopening.
“They were waiting for your decision. We’ll tear down the barricade,” Agena said.
Commission Chairman Brandon Flanagan said a gatekeeper had been mentioned in a previous discussion and asked if there was still a need for that.
Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka said Sheriff Brian Dean were prepared to have someone at the door by noon Thursday.
It was decided that a gatekeeper would be helpful Thursday and Friday and further needs would be addressed after business was being conducted in person for a couple of days and offices got back up and running with the new pandemic protocol.
In light of upcoming summer vacations and planned staff travel, Outka, who had researched what other entities are doing in light of employee travel, asked for clarification on the need for county employees who travel out of state to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.
“You can travel, but be reasonable and prudent about it. Don’t go to a hot spot. Use your best judgment,” Outka said.
It was decided that employee travel for personal purposes was allowed and county employees are encouraged to use normal safeguards.
“I don’t think we can dictate to our employees where they can travel. I think we just have to trust that the reason we hired them, they were smart enough to know what they should do and what they should not do to protect not only themselves, but their families and their co-workers,” said Commissioner Daryl Johnson.
“That either we enforce 14-day quarantine on travel or we just don’t have it. And I think we’re at the don’t have it phase,” said Flanagan, adding that area businesses have now been open for around a month.
“I figured if we were going to have a real bump, we’d have it,” Flanagan said. “So far, so good. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t change.”
