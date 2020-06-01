Lawrence Co. to decide reopening date of county buildings Thursday

DEADWOOD — A special meeting Thursday to canvass the primary election results will also gauge the temperature in the Lawrence County Commission room regarding a reopening date to the public for conducting business in person at county offices.
In an emergency meeting March 27 and in an effort to protect the public and its employees from the threat of COVID-19, the commission switched to conducting Lawrence County business by phone, on-line or mail services only, with the courthouse remaining open. County offices remain staffed during normal business hours and business may be conducted online, by phone, or by mail.
While a previous commission discussion followed a recommendation from department heads to remain closed to the public through at least election day, a more recent discussion held Tuesday began outlining procedures and protocol to prepare for resuming closer to normal operations in the near future.
Bruce Outka, deputy state’s attorney, gave an overview of the department head meeting held May 14 to open the County Annex Building to the public.
Outka said that so far, the county has placed two hand sanitizer dispensers at the south entrance of the County Annex Building.
“As always was the case, this building was equipped with a state of the art air filtration system and the filters are cleaned and maintained on a regular basis,” Outka said, adding that discussions have been held with staff, as well, regarding what cleaning and sanitizing supplies they may need.
Plans are to install sneeze guard Plexiglas shields in appropriate county offices and thus far, they have arrived and been installed in the Treasurer’s office, where hand sanitizer and face masks will also be available. The drop box will still be available for those who are uncomfortable standing in line for services.
A door monitor from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office to help ensure compliance with social distancing measures is being discussed, and $600 worth of directional social distancing stickers to be placed on the floors have arrived.
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked what the public meeting protocol would be.
Outka said that chairs have been blocked off in the commission room to provide for social distancing.
Commission Chairman Brandon Flanagan suggested limiting the number of public in the commission meeting room and keeping the GoToMeetings going for the foreseeable future.
“And people can call in or get on the Internet and come in that way,” Flanagan said.
Commissioner Randall Rosenau said the measures in place for public meetings are currently working and he doesn’t see a need to change at this point.
Commissioner Daryl Johnson said that, typically, the commission knows beforehand if they will have a “full house.”
“And we can make arrangements for those, schedule things accordingly, I think,” Johnson said.
Commissioner Richard Sleep said he would like to see preparations in place prior to the next meeting, in order to facilitate reopening.
“So if we decide to open up next meeting, we don’t have two more days of doing this or two more days of doing that. It’s a done deal right then,” he said.
“If I’m not mistaken, there are stickers to put on the floors yet, there’s Plexiglas by the counters to put up yet, hand sanitizer, most of those things are set up,” Flanagan said.
Masks are on order. Bathrooms will be blocked off upstairs and downstairs, but left open on the main floor of the Annex Building.
Outka said that the preliminary plan submitted by department heads to the commission calls for phasing out the work from home option currently in place for some departments.
Deb Tridle, treasurer, and Amber Vogt, planning & zoning administrator, presented the protocol from each department as to how each office will handle customers.
