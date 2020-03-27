Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office vendor tests positive for COVID-19

DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that a vendor for the office has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a prepared statement, officials said no Lawrence County correctional officers nor inmates have tested positive for the virus at this time.
“The safety of all our staff and those that we have charge over are among our highest concern and priority,” according to the statement.
Department officials are monitoring the situation and appropriate precautions are being observed.
“We extend our most sincere prayers to our friend with hopes for the best outcome and a speedy recovery,” according to the statement.
Further details as to where the vendor was from was not immediately available, and the state’s covid.sd.gov website was last updated at noon Thursday. It will likely be updated around noon today and should include further details.
