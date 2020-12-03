Lawrence Co. jail records four COVID-19 positive inmates

DEADWOOD — Four inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lawrence County Jail officials said.
Capt. Tavis Little, with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said that the inmates, one who has since been released, are isolated into one of the jail’s pods. This number accounts for about 10% of the inmates at the jail.
“It has prompted us to ratchet up our response to viral exposure,” Little said.
He said the cases were discovered after one inmate was released and tested positive. Jail staff was informed and inmates were tested. In all, four inmates in one jail pod, tested positive.
Little said it was unknown how the inmates were initially infected.
Upon their admittance to the jail, inmates are screed with a questionnaire and temperature monitoring and are isolated for 15 days. During that time, temperature checks are conducted multiple times a day.
For 2020, the Lawrence County Jail is averaging 167 bookings per month, an average of between five and six prisoners per day.
Prior to these new cases, only three Lawrence County inmates and one jail staff member had tested positive for the virus.
