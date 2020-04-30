Lab greatly reduces staff, operations on site amidst COVID-19 concerns

LEAD — Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, operations at the Sanford Lab continue in a significantly limited capacity.
Mike Headley, executive director of the Sanford Underground Research Facility said Monday that the lab has not furloughed any of its 170 employees. However, since March 25 they have been operating in an “essential mode.” Before COVID-19, the staff working on site was at about 80-100 employees per day. Today that number is closer to 15-20 employees on site.
“We have had no layoffs, but we have a number of staff who are telecommuting,” Headley said. “So, they’re still working but they’re working from home.”
Headley explained that the minimal staff members on site are related to necessary administrative and security operations, maintenance and basic essential operations. Some staff members have also been using this time to complete safety training sessions that are necessary for their work.
The lab has also adopted a series of COVID-19 regulations, which include reducing the number of people who can go underground in a cage from 30 to 10; suspending all work related travel; self quarantining after traveling from outside 100-mile radius from the lab; limiting meeting attendance to 10 people and encouraging electronic conferencing whenever possible; and more.
“There has been some concern in town that has been communicated to us, both from residents and city officials, about the number of people who have been coming to town from various locations around the country,” Headley said. “We have implemented some additional controls on that travel, to make sure that we don’t have people who are coming from these other areas without having a self-quarantine period initially when they get here.”
The quarantine period requires all employees who have traveled outside of the Black Hills area to isolate themselves for at least 14 days. The requirement is extended to employees of Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture (KAJV), which has the contract to build necessary infrastructure for the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE), the largest experiment in the lab. Headley said KAJV has employees from throughout the country, and when they come in to Lead they are required to be quarantined for two weeks before they can start working.
Additionally, Headley said most experiments in the lab are in stages that enable scientists to monitor them remotely from various universities and national laboratories. The exception, he said, are the small number of scientists who continue to assemble the next generation dark matter experiment — the LZ — in the surface lab.
“We do have some science going and some of the preparation for future science is happening, but we have limited the number of people on site for safety,” he said.
Overall, Headley said the lab has been trying to continue limited operations, while still complying with CDC guidelines and practices. “We have been trying to be very sensitive to perceptions and the feeling of the folks in town,” he said. “We don’t want people feeling like we’re doing things that are going to risk their health and safety. Even more so than ever, given the issues with the virus and how it can spread, we’ve been really concerned about the interface between the lab and the general public. Pretty much every move we’ve been making over the last few weeks with regard to COVID-19 and its potential impact to the community is part of the discussion all the time.”
