L-D Schools report four positive COVID-19 cases in the district

DEADWOOD — The Lead-Deadwood School District is back from break and Tuesday Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold apprised the school board of current COVID-19 cases and other pandemic-related matters.
“Currently, today, we have four positive cases in the district,” Leikvold said. “Two staff and two students. And the two students are coming back tomorrow. We have nine close contacts, and some are coming back this week, some are coming back next week. Since the Rally, we’ve had 83 positives and 173 close contacts.”
Leikvold said school district officials were hopeful that staff would be vaccinated soon.
“We got excited and we got excited too fast,” he said. “We have to now be patient. The state of South Dakota controls the vaccine and they want to wait on 1D, which is educators, until 1A, AB, and 1C are done. So we just have to wait until the nursing director at Monument Health in Deadwood calls us and says ‘We’re ready.’”
The district had 103 out of 133 employees sign up to receive the vaccine, as well as 55 from the Box Elder Job Corps.
In a related pandemic topic update, Leikvold said remote learning numbers continue to dwindle.
“I think that that’s a good thing and we continue to have conversations with parents and students about why face-to-face is better and why they need to be back here,” Leikvold said.
There are currently 17 remote learners at the middle school, 17 at the elementary school, and 22 at the high school.
“We’ll continue to try to have them come back face-to-face,” Leikvold said.
Regarding activities and considering action taken by neighboring school districts to fully open up the stands to fans once again, Leikvold said that at some point that conversation needs to be held, as well.
“We don’t think we have an overabundance of fans that are at our games, so we think it’s manageable with the pass list that we have,” he said.
In other business, the board approved extending up to 80 hours of COVID-19 paid leave to district employees who test positive or must quarantine as close contacts, through the end of the school year. This is in an effort to preserve employees’ normal paid leave time.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.