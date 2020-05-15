L-D schools prepare year-end protocol amidst COVID-19 pandemic

DEADWOOD — Spring brought a strange twist to rounding out second semester in not only the Lead-Deadwood School District, but across the country.
Tuesday, School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold apprised the Board of Education of year-end plans put in place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The end of the year is coming quickly,” Leikvold said. “Tomorrow is the last day for seniors. Senior grades are due at noon and we will hopefully have all of our graduates participating in our cruising parade, Sunday at 2 (p.m.). Class Day virtual ceremony will take place at 2 o’clock on Friday and graduation virtual ceremony will take place at noon Sunday and people can access those however they want.”
Check-out for seniors was Thursday afternoon. Leikvold added that check-out dates for the remainder of students are set for May 26-28.
Elementary, middle and high school students will check out at assigned times and turn in materials, such as computers, chargers, library books, and textbooks at the high school on the following set schedule. Check out will take place in Gym 1 and students are asked to use the Gym 1 doors at the top of the outside steps.
May 26: Kindergarten, 8-9 a.m.; Grade 1, 9-10 a.m.; Grade 2, 10-11 a.m.; Grade 3, 11 a.m.-Noon; Grade 4, Noon-1 p.m.; Grade 5 1-2 p.m.
May 27: High School Freshmen A-G 8-8:30 a.m., H-P 8:30-9 a.m., Q-Z 9-9:30 a.m.; Sophomores A-G 10-10:30 a.m., H-P 10:30-11 a.m., Q-Z 11-11:30 a.m.; Juniors A-G Noon-12:30 p.m., H-P 12:30-1 p.m., Q-Z 1-1:30 p.m.
May 28: Middle School Sixth Grade A-G 8-8:30 a.m., H-N 8:30-9 a.m., O-Z 9-9:30 a.m.; Seventh Grade A-G 10-10:30, H-N 10:30-11 a.m., O-Z 11-11:30 a.m.; Eighth Grade A-G Noon-12:30 p.m., H-N 12:30-1 p.m., O-Z 1-1:30 p.m.
New assignments will only be given through the end of the week. The last two weeks of school for all grade levels will be spent reviewing and focusing on missing and make-up work.
All materials need to be returned in a sealed garbage bag and the bag will be left in Gym 1 for 72 hours. Students are asked to place a label with their name and a brief list of contents on the bag. School district officials ask that only one person per household attends to drop off items.
Families with more than one student to check out, regardless of building, should drop off materials for all student members of the family at the same time during one of the scheduled times and use a separate bag for each student.
If the checkout dates do not work or if use of computer or other materials past the checkout times is required, students are asked to contact their building principal to make arrangements and are asked to follow the schedule and not congregate while at the school.
“Starting on Monday, we did ease some of our restrictions in accessing our buildings,” Leikvold said. “We have brought back our custodial staff, our maintenance staff, and some office staff. We’re making sure that they are social distancing and wearing masks and utilizing hand sanitizer. We are telling teachers if they wish to come back and go into the buildings into their rooms, they may. But if they’re out and about, they need to certainly entertain the notion of wearing a mask. Everybody I’ve seen so far, has. And we don’t want them to linger.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.