L-D schools consider ramping elementary school renovation project early

LEAD — With the Lead-Deadwood School District’s construction season confined to a narrow June through August time frame, the COVID-19 school closure may be a silver lining as it would allow crews to get in the elementary school early to begin Phase 2B of renovations.
School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold reported to the school board Tuesday that district officials are exploring the possibility of ramping up this summer’s renovation project, which entails renovating the second floor and moving the school offices from second floor to the first floor, just off the lunchroom, early.
“We’re having conversations with ICS and Heavy Construction about the project about whether or not, given the fact that there’s nobody in our buildings right now, … we can start early with some demo, with removing some stuff, things like that,” Leikvold said.
He said discussions have been if Heavy Construction can get workers into the school between now and May 4, assuming school resumes after that, and if school does resume, if the work can be secured and the area safe for students.
Leikvold said the second part of the conversation is what happens if construction can’t go on at all.
“I hope that’s not going to happen. I have been told that construction can go on as an essential business. But if the pandemic continues to impact West River, our neck of the woods, that could be something that happens,” Leikvold said. “So we’re going to have that conversation, as well. What kind of timelines we need to look at to back off or get started.”
School board member Tim Madsen pointed out that in 2019, the district was pushing to get Phase 2A done during the last two weeks of the project, butting right up against the start of school and cited rain as a slowing factor.
“I really think that if we can get in there early and get started, that’s something we should do,” Madsen said.
Phase one work involved installation of a high school elevator, tuckpointing at the high school and elementary schools, and two retaining walls at the elementary school at a cost of $1.3 million.
Phase 2A work consisted of renovating third and fourth floor classrooms and bathrooms, as well as the installation of a rooftop air conditioning unit and making the auditorium handicap accessible at a cost of $3.4 million.
Phase 3 of the facilities update and its corresponding financial commitment, is still in discussion, but is likely to involve renovating the elementary school cafeteria and kitchen, as well as some classroom renovation and moving the elementary school entryway to the ground floor.
Grab and Go food
free to all kids
Business Manager Margie Rantapaa reported to the school board that the South Dakota Department of Education was granted a waiver which now allows the Lead-Deadwood School District to feed all children ages 0-18. The expansion of the Grab and Go program was effective Wednesday.
“The Lead-Deadwood School District will now be serving Grab and Go breakfast and lunch daily from 10-11 a.m. to all children ages 0-18. They don’t have to be enrolled,” Rantapaa said. “Meals can picked up at the Lead-Deadwood High School, located at 320 South Main St., in Lead Monday through Friday. The district will be serving Good Friday and Easter Monday as well. To encourage ‘social distancing,’ we ask that only one person per household attend to pick up the meals.”
School closure and distance learning update
School Board President Suzanne Rogers asked Buildings, Maintenance, and Transportation Supervisor Bill Snow how deep cleaning is going at the buildings.
“Everything looks really good there. We’ve gotten everything disinfected. If it happened we were to come back to school, we’d have to get in there to do a few little things, but I think we’d be able to do it all right,” Snow said.
Leikvold reported on the district’s remote education endeavors.
“I just want to say, our teachers are awesome for all of the work that they’ve done in making the transition,” Leikvold said.
Elementary School Principal Tim Kosters said that instruction continues at the elementary level during this unprecedented time.
Following a survey to parents asking for permission to do so for each individual student, Technology Director Jamie Hohn recently opened up Skype to students to aid in the distance learning initiative.
“For everybody to be able to talk to kids if they would like to through this tool, as well,” Kosters said. “And that, I believe is only going to make us better in what we’re doing with distance learning endeavors.”
Middle School Principal Jay Beagle said communication during this time is of the utmost importance.
“We are talking with our kids and our families weekly,” he added. “The teachers are, every day, getting better at figuring out what works, what doesn’t work and trying not to overload our kids so much. I know for a fact that there are kids who do not have parents home during the day and it is difficult.”
Leikvold said at the high school level, circumstances are similar.
“First and foremost, we need to make sure that all of our students are engaging,” he said. “We know they’re not. Based on records, talking to teachers. It’s only been a week. We understand that.”
To address the problem, high school dean of students Mark Jacobs has been reaching out to students and technology issues are being addressed, as well.
“The other thing we’re having a big conversation about at the high school is how much is too much? How much is enough?” Leikvold said. “Burdening students and burdening parents in this stressful time. So we’re trying to strike a balance, there.”
High school credit, GPA, and class rank are also topics of discussion during weekly faculty meetings with high school staff.
“All of those things are up for debate on what those look like going forward, because the paradigm has shifted dramatically from face to face every day traditional mode to now, where it’s quite a bit different,” he said.
Leikvold is recommending waiving the service-learning requirement for seniors and making adjustments to the senior projects and internships.
In regard to grading, he said pass/fail may be an option, as compared to the traditional A,B,C,D,F model.
“This is the second day of week two. We have four weeks left. Maybe eight. So we’ll continue to learn, continue to move forward,” Leikvold said.
All School Reunion postponed
Leikvold also reported that although the All School Reunion planned for June has been postponed to 2021, the Mountaintop bathroom project planned to accommodate the event, forges on.
