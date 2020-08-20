L-D schools buy more time to finalize back to school plan

LEAD — Buying more time to make the most educated decision when it comes to far-reaching factors regarding back to school, the Lead-Deadwood School Board will meet one more time – Aug. 26 – to assess the intended start date of Sept. 2 and what, exactly, that will look like for students and caregivers in regard to classes and busing.
“Because of the spread in the community and how important this issue is,” Leikvold said. “If we decide then, one way or another, to do things different, that still gives people time. I just think we need more time.”
While the school district adopted a fluid back to school plan Aug. 4 that incorporates no mask mandate, but, instead, a strong suggestion for students and staff to use masks, the results of a survey indicating parent and student preferences on how students would return to school and busing needs was revealed by School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold Tuesday.
A survey asking respondents to indicate one of three choices garnered the following responses out of approximately 700 students: 360 will return back to school as normal with modifications, 77 will not return to school and have chosen synchronous remote learning, six will home school.
Leikvold said that while this is not indicative of all students, it does give administrators an idea of what to expect for numbers at this juncture.
Busing was also a topic of discussion and survey respondents were asked to indicate whether or not busing is a necessity for their children.
The survey said 172 yes and 183 no.
“I think that the goal is to get folks who need busing, busing,” Leikvold said. “And hopefully, we can do that in a safe, responsible manner and not pile too many in there and hopefully, people respectfully wear masks. Not everybody will. I’m certain that there are folks on both sides of these issues that aren’t willing or able to compromise, which is fine. That’s real life. We realize that 2020-2021 is going to be difficult and that is part of it.”
School District Transportation and Building Maintenance Supervisor Bill Snow said that typically, 200 students ride the bus.
“We do know that we need to offer busing,” Leikvold said. “We’re clear on that.”
Bus guidelines include: mask mandate, assigned seats, and reserved seats for two weeks to allow for a seating chart.
Leikvold said the district is also working to identify essential workers, as the close contact rule does not apply to them and they will not be required to quarantine each time they have a potential exposure.
CDC screening guidelines for COVID-19 will be distributed to caregivers so they can assess their children ideally before they leave home each morning.
“The same questionnaire will be gone over in the classroom where they are designated to go first thing in the morning,” said School Nurse Laurie Rogers. “But hopefully, we’ll get cooperation if kids are not feeling well at home before they even head out, they’ll stay there.”
Leikvold introduced a federal mandate for coronavirus leave that allows for 80 hours of staff leave the district must provide if an employee is identified as qualifying for one of six factors, including being a close contact or testing positive or taking care of a sick household member or child, adding that they can additionally go into their sick leave, as well.
“I’m pretty sure that half our staff, at some point, is going to be gone,” he said. “I really believe that. Not necessarily because they’re sick, but because they’re a close contact.”
Leikvold asked the board to consider allowing the use of sick bank hours for this purpose, as well.
The district is prepared to implement three learning models: back to normal with modifications, remote learning, and a hybrid model that would implement both types of learning. Hybrid models under consideration include morning/afternoon, every other day, and all students learn remotely, but small groups of students ill come in intermittently for face to face instructions.
“They are ways to continue kids’ learning and not have as many kids in the building, but they are certainly disruptive for students and parents’ work, teachers, all those things,” Leikvold said.
Activities
In regard to activities, the school district will follow the guidelines set forth by the South Dakota High School Activities Association. Parents will be permitted to transport their own children to and from away extra-curricular activities in certain cases.
Additionally, and on Tuesday, the Lead Deadwood School Board approved attendance rules for fall high school football, volleyball, and dance contests.
“The district will use a pass list system to limit the number of people in attendance,” Leikvold said. “Each rostered member for each team, that is, player, coach, manager, cheer members, for football, dance, and volleyball will be allowed to list four names for admission to the contest. High school students and pre-K-12 staff members from both competing schools will be allowed to attend without being on the pass list, as long as they have, a valid/current school issued ID or are identified by a school official.”
Elementary and middle school students must be on the pass list to attend. There is no pass required for golf and cross country, nor for middle school contests. Other essential game personnel, such as officials, event workers, administration, and media will be allowed to enter the game.
“The list will be generated by both schools and given to the host school athletic director 24 hours before the event is to take place,” Leikvold said. “While Black Hills area schools may have similar protocols, they will likely be slightly different based on local decisions.”
Social distancing guidelines will be followed, with mask/face covering strongly encouraged.
Other modifications
Visitors will not be permitted past the front office without the consent of the building principal.
Recess will still be conducted, albeit in smaller groups.
Lunch will be conducted in smaller groups and in more venues than just the lunchroom, in order for students to spread out and social distance while eating. Students will not be eating in classrooms.
School administrators are still working on the parameters they will follow to close school, due to the pandemic, if need be, and are hoping to have those set for the board to consider at its Aug. 26 school board meeting.
“This is a very, very difficult matter, in my mind, a moving target,” Leikvold said. “Making the decision as to whether we open school on Sept. 2 and making a decision … to close school and go remote. Those are both really possibilities. For me, it’s really about two phases: open and not open. Open and remote.”
