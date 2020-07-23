L-D School District to host public meetings regarding back to school plans

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood School District officials want to hear from constituents regarding what back to school might look like in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with three public meetings scheduled for next week.
“We will have community meetings open to all in the high school auditorium in Lead to discuss and take questions on the Lead Deadwood School District Restart Plan,” said School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold. “We hope to limit attendance at each meeting to no more than 50 people, so we are asking folks to RSVP. Once we hit 50, that meeting will be closed, and you’ll be asked to attend another one. If we need more meetings, we will add more.”
The meetings will be held July 27 and 28 at 6:30 p.m. and July 29 at 1 p.m.
Parents and guardians have been sent an email containing links to RSVP to attend the in-person meetings.
“Once the RSVPs have hit 50, the link will no longer work because that meeting is full,” Leikvold said. “We strongly encourage all to wear a face cover and ask that if you are sick, please do not attend. We also hope that you will limit the number of people from individual households who attend. Thank you.”
Those who wish to attend one of the meetings and did not receive an email can call the business office at 717-3890 to RSVP.
Those who are unable or choose not to attend in person may join meetings via their web browser or call in with the conference number and ID. Conference Number: (605) 496-0678. Conference ID: 661 896 972#. Go to the school district web site at www.lead-deadwood.k12.sd.us for more information.
Garnering input from parents and community members before unveiling a final plan is important to school district administrators.
Leikvold presented the preliminary district restart plan to the school board recently. The preliminary plan consists of three courses of action:
“Depending on circumstances at the time in our community, we need to be prepared to implement each of the following, depending on the situation: a back to normal plan; a remote learning plan; and a blended plan consisting of both face-to-face and remote,” Leikvold said. “We need to be prepared to be able to switch back and forth, and we need to be able to transition quickly.”
School board meetings will also be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 4 p.m. Aug. 18 to further discuss the reopening plan.
“The plan is not a final plan and it will be changed based on school board, staff, and community input,” Leikvold said. “There are details yet to be worked out and those details may not be the same from building to building.”
Leikvold said that by far, the most preferred model by folks he’s talked to is the back to normal model.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.