L-D School District to give $73.3K in CRF funds to employees, subs

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood School Board approved a one-time Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) staff reimbursement with funds received earlier this year and not allocated for technology upgrades.
“We know all of our staff is working really, really hard,” said School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold. “This is a really difficult time. Last spring was hard. This fall’s hard. We understand that and we know that money’s not going to fix that entirely, but we still think it’s a good gesture. And since we have the one-time money, we think it’s a good use of it.”
Leikvold said the funds are the remainder of $380,000 allocated earlier this year to the district by Gov. Kristie Noem, as part of a $500 per student Coronavirus Relief Funds.
“$270,000 of the CRF money was allocated toward technology that was originally used in the Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Outlay budget. By using the CRF money for tech purchases, this will free up some money in our capital outlay budget to be transferred to the general fund, which will help out on our staffing and programming side of things,” Leikvold said. “We still have some additional money. We have put together a proposal that will give each of our staff members a one-time reimbursement.”
All full-time employees who were employed by the district in the spring of 2020 and are still with the district now will receive $500.
“The grand total is $73,368.50, including South Dakota Retirement and social security,” Leikvold said, adding the funds will be distributed to employees on Nov. 16.
All full-time employees who began this fall will receive $300.
All subs who have worked five or more days this fall will receive $200.
“We also included the school resource officers in this as full-time employees and we included the folks who are contracted through Black Hills Special Services,” Leikvold said. “That would be the school psychologist, the deaf educator, the speech therapist, and the elementary school art teacher.”
The district used approximately $270,000 in CRF funds for technology upgrades, which were approved at the October board meeting.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.