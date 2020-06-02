L-D School District to continue meal program over summer

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood School District will continue its Grab-n-Go School Meal Program 10-11 a.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 31, with pick-up at the door outside the high school cafeteria.
The federal Grab-n-Go program was instituted following the school closure and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its continuance replaces the school’s traditional summer feeding program.
“The feds have said to continue what we’ve been doing, the Grab-n-Go. They’re still working to process our application. They’re still looking at it, but, I’m pretty sure we’re going to be on the same format that we’re doing now,” said Business Manager Margie Rantapaa. “It’ll be 10-11 (a.m.), breakfast and lunch up here. We’ll start that June 1. They’re still allowing families, if they want to pick up the whole week, like for Monday, if they want to pick up for the whole week, they can. And we’re still on that waiver where the kids don’t need to be present, just the parents can come. It’ll still be zero to 18. They don’t have to be enrolled.”
If families would like to pick up meals for the whole week on Monday, they will need to contact the Business Office at 717-3890.
School Board Member Suzanne Rogers asked for the number of individuals being served.
Rantapaa said that although she thought it would be more, numbers trend down each day.
“Our highest was (about) 190. Today, it was 114. Thursday and Friday, it was 80, 90, 100. I wish they were better, but the families appreciate it,” she said.
The school district will not deliver meals during the summer.
