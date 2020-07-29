L-D School District public meetings garner community input

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood School District took public comment Monday at the first of three public meetings to discuss reopening plans for the pending school year.
Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold moderated the meeting and also in attendance were school board members Suzanne Rogers and Amber Diers, Middle School Principal Jay Beagle, School Nurse Laurie Rogers, and around 35 in-person attendees and 31 online attendees.
“The goal all along has been to get back to school Sept. 2,” Leikvold said. “We believe that is what’s best for our students, that is what’s best for our families, that is what all our teachers want,” Leikvold said, acknowledging that for some students and families, this won’t work and remote learning will be an option.
Leikvold said that the remote learning format has been re-worked and will now feature a common platform, Microsoft 365 Teams, for all students and teachers, making it more efficient and synchronous, with teachers taking attendance and online learners required to log in and attend class with their peers.
A preliminary back to school plan was rolled out July 14 and consists of three courses of action.
“Depending on circumstances at the time in our community, we need to be prepared to implement each of the following, depending on the situation: a back to normal plan; a remote learning plan; and a blended plan consisting of both face-to-face and remote,” Leikvold said. “We need to be prepared to be able to switch back and forth, and we need to be able to transition quickly.”
Input garnered at Monday’s meeting will be factored into the final course of action for getting students back to school.
“The plan is not a final plan and it will be changed based on school board, staff, and community input,” Leikvold said. “There are details yet to be worked out and those details may not be the same from building to building.”
Leikvold said school board meetings will also be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 4 p.m. Aug. 18 to further discuss the reopening plan and to present the final plan.
After the final plan is presented, Leikvold said he will send parents and guardians another survey to find out if they will be sending their child to school or not.
Parents will be asked to select one of three choices: back to school normal with COVID-19 specific modifications, remote learning model, or home school.
“I believe there may be a whole lot of coming and going during the school year, depending on symptoms and positive cases and close contacts,” Leikvold said. “But we want kids in school. That has to be the default setting for us. It must be safe, but we want them here.”
It is important to note that if a child is on an individual education plan and chooses to home school, the student may not receive special education services.
Leikvold said that ultimately, he would make recommendations to the school board, but final decisions will be made by the school board.
“I am not the decision maker,” he said. “The school board will make the final decision on busing, on school lunch program, on recess, on masks, on fans at football games, and on transporting kids to and from events.”
One attendee asked what the trigger would be to throw the district back into remote learning.
Leikvold said that is an unknown and hasn’t been developed yet, but the school board will make those decisions.
As of now, Leikvold’s recommendation to the board is for all students and staff to be strongly encouraged to wear masks when practical, especially in areas where social distancing is not possible and all visitors will be required to wear a mask.
“I believe that we can do a better job of getting people to wear masks by educating them, by letting them choose,” he said. “My recommendation is that we strongly encourage.”
Attendees asked what types of masks were acceptable and Rogers gave direction on cloth versus disposable and how each could be used.
Leikvold said that there will be daily screening for symptoms, but as of right now, temperature checks will not be part of that screening and that lunch will likely entail more periods, more venues, and possibly sack lunches.
An attendee suggested that parents take responsibility in screening their children, according to the checklist.
A bus route discussion raised the question of if bus routes were abbreviated, where buses would still run. Outlying areas will still likely see bus service and masks will likely be required on buses that run.
Leikvold said that the district would follow the South Dakota High School Activities Association and proceed with fall sports, although modifications may be made for busing kids to competitions, including allowing parents to transport children. How fans will be handled is still being discussed.
In regard to substitutes for staff members, an attendee suggested hiring an additional nurse or having a sub ready should Rogers be exposed and required to quarantine.
An attendee asked how music, PE, and art classes would be handled.
Leikvold said that although classroom band and choir will be held, they will be held in the gym and auditorium, pep band will be out for the fall, and All State Chorus will likely be postponed to a later date. The activities association would make that decision.
Leikvold has asked principals to figure out ways to have PE and art classes.
An attendee asked how recess would be handled.
Leikvold said it will be held, but in smaller groups.
