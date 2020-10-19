L-D school administrators weigh in on pandemic learning model

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.