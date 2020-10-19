L-D school administrators weigh in on pandemic learning model

LEAD — While at first blush, remote learning is a fine solution to mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic, delving deeper one will find it poses a unique challenge for teachers who are managing two classrooms – the one in front of them and the one popping up on their computer screens.
But little by little, school district officials are finding their way through the challenges. Out of 689 students in the district, there are currently 68 home schooling, and a total of 104 remote learners: 26 at the elementary school; 27 at the middle school; and 51 at the high school.
“As you know, we have outstanding staff at the elementary, middle school, and high school,” said Elementary School Principal Tim Kosters. “And it’s no different.”
Kosters said that math and reading specialists are stepping in to help classroom teachers in their respective areas, combining online learners with the groups they work with, so all students receive the attention they need.
The math and reading specialists are also trading off with classroom teachers, as needed, in order to ensure all students in the classroom and online receive appropriate instruction.
Middle School Principal Jay Beagle said that things are going well in his building, as well.
“We keep monitoring those students who, at midterm, weren’t doing so well,” Beagle said. “Having conversations with parents and trying to get them time to visit with their kids, but, at some point, we’re really trying to get them back into school.”
Beagle said it is a struggle with around six to seven middle school students, for one reason or another.
“But, for the most part, our kids are doing pretty well, as good as kids that are doing face to face learning,” he said. “It’s a lot of communication between teachers and I think that’s a good thing. It’s really made our teachers communicate more with our constituents and so there are a lot of good things going on.”
Beagle said there are students out there with parents with pre-existing conditions that aren’t doing well.
“So that’s difficult to say, ‘You need to come back,’ when we know that they have some issues at home, but we continue to work with them,” he said. “It’s actually made me better at communicating with families better. There are still a lot of calls every day to remote learners and make sure they’re on track with their grades and their attendance.”
Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs said the number of remote learners in his building is down a little bit.
“I believe last time we talked, there were 68 remote learners, freshman to seniors. Now we’re down to 53,” Jacobs said. “A lot of those have come from that same conversation that when mid-term grades came out, we reassessed and saw where we were at and we followed attendance a lot more closely in the beginning, making sure that they were getting logged on and worked through a lot of technology issues.”
Jacobs agreed with Beagle that it is difficult with some students’ home lives.
“A parent at home that just went through cancer treatment or has 89-year-old grandparents living with them and that’s a hard conversation,” Jacobs said. “But the thing that we’ve been preaching, is, if they are engaged and they’re logging on daily and they’re attempting, we’ll work through the problems and we’ll get them through.”
Jacobs also said “communication is huge.”
“We have a list of parents and kids we’re calling every day. Teachers are doing the best job they can. A lot of them have six or seven sections of classes and when they’ve got 15 kids in each class, it’s hard,” Jacobs said.
One of the challenges being dealt with at the high school level is what is a reasonable time frame to expect feedback.
“So, we’ve been working through that, but, overall, this is night and day better, as far as the engagement of the kids and the parents than we were at last spring,” Jacobs said.
School Board Member Suzanne Rogers said the board is appreciative of the staff and teachers going above and beyond.
“Figuring out solutions when things come up,” she said. “And we appreciate their creativity and willingness to jump in and make a phone call or do whatever needs to happen to get them through distance learning.”
School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold weighed in on remote learning, as well.
“Just to make sure everyone is on the same page, we stirred the pot a little bit,” he said. “The administrative team made an administrative decision that we are not going to require teachers and students to log on on snow days. We know that some school districts are doing that … First and foremost, we don’t want to do that to our teachers and secondly, I don’t think it’s enforceable. Our intention is not to have remote learning kick in as soon as I call at 5 a.m. and say it’s a snow day.”
The snow day applies to both remote and face-to-face learners.
