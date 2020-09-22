L-D homecoming game against Chamberlain canceled

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s football homecoming game against Chamberlain, scheduled for Friday night in Deadwood, has been canceled due to the fact that the Chamberlain School District has entered into eLearning for the rest of this week and as such, they have suspended all activities for grades 6-12.
In an email sent out Monday afternoon, Dan Leikvold, the Lead-Deadwood superintendent said, “This will impact our scheduled football game on Friday night. We will discuss how to proceed with rescheduling that contest and what to do about other Homecoming activities on Friday. When we know, we will let others know.”
Lead-Deadwood has no openings the next three weeks as they will be on the road Oct. 2 at Hot Springs, Oct. 9 they are Custer, and Oct. 16 they are at St. Thomas More.
The Golddiggers (1-3) last played at the Prospector Bowl on Sept. 12, in Deadwood, which was a 6-0 win for the Golddiggers over Hot Springs.
