L-D Elementary renovations continue

DEADWOOD — A three-phase facilities update, now in its third year, is in full swing at Lead-Deadwood Elementary School, with $2.1 million in renovations planned.
A COVID-19-induced jump-start on the work will hopefully give crews ample time to finish by fall’s planned school start date of Sept. 2.
School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold reported to the school board Tuesday that Phase 2B at the elementary school is going as well as possible.
“They did get in there early. They did have the opportunity to demo a lot of the stuff in there and take a lot of stuff out,” Leikvold said. “It’s a good thing that we got started early to help with our end of the summer deadline. Obviously what happens in our community regarding the pandemic might dictate some of what happens. Hopefully, they can continue to work throughout the summer and get it done. I don’t know. There may or may not be some delays, due to that. Certainly, if it’s a long-term delay, we will come up with a Plan B on how to figure out how to get back to school if that building’s not done. But we still hope it will be and think that it will be.”
L-D School District Maintenance and Transportation Supervisor Bill Snow said Phase 2B is going great, so far.
“They’ve come a really long ways with everything that’s there,” he said. “They’ve only run into a hiccup or two, but, we powered through that, so, I think everything’s great.”
Phase 2B entails renovating the second floor and moving the school offices from second floor at the top of the stairs to the building, to the first floor, just off the lunchroom, at street level.
Phase one work involved installation of a high school elevator, tuckpointing at the high school and elementary schools, and two retaining walls at the elementary school at a cost of $1.3 million.
Phase 2A work consisted of renovating third and fourth floor classrooms and bathrooms, as well as the installation of a rooftop air conditioning unit and making the auditorium handicap accessible at a cost of $3.4 million.
Phase 3 of the facilities update and its corresponding financial commitment, is still in discussion, but is likely to involve renovating the elementary school cafeteria and kitchen, as well as some classroom renovation and moving the elementary school entryway to the ground floor.
Leikvold also reported that the $182,000 Mountaintop bathroom project is complete and will be ready for the all-school reunion next summer.
“All we need to do up at the Mountaintop restroom is install fixtures. The rest of it’s pretty well done,” said Snow. “It’s looking really nice up there. They’ve done a really good job.”
Summer projects
Snow reported to the school board that other summer projects at the elementary school include updating the existing rooftop heating units.
“I’d like to change those over from pneumatic controls to electronic controls,” he said.
The Carol Greco memorial bench that is currently on the elementary school playground will be moved to the front of the building.
At the middle school, the Variable Frequency Drives that run the heating pumps will be updated.
“They’re to the point where I can’t read the displays on them any more,” Snow said, adding that he will also paint the sixth grade hallways and the middle school office, as well as removing the shower in the boys eighth grade restroom and installing a supply closet. The multi-purpose room will also be stripped and waxed.
At the high school, the restrooms will be updated with paint and new fixtures, some classroom carpeting will occur, as well as painting the high school office and strip and polishing the third floor hallway.
“We need to install internet up to Mountaintop, so that we’ve got control of the door locks and the heat up there,” Snow said. “And then we need to switch the heating program over from Honeywell to Climate Control for the locker rooms.”
Roofing materials for the high school arrived Tuesday, so that project will be starting soon.
