L-D Boys & Girls Club opening June 8 for 50 students

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood Boys & Girls Club is officially re-opening for business.
Starting June 8 the Lead-Deadwood Boys and Girls Club will be open to care for a maximum of 50 kids. Kyle Stainbrook, senior unit director for the Boys and Girls Club of the Black Hills, said on Friday that parents who want to send their kids to the Club must re-register them, pay a registration fee, and complete a safety briefing class on Zoom. Children are being accepted on a first-come-first-served basis, with preference being given to health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers and truck drivers.
“The primary goal is to give parents the opportunity to ask questions so we don’t have our phones blowing up,” Stainbrook said of the required Zoom chat session. The session will have Boys & Girls Club officials outlining safety procedures and regulations.
Stainbrook said reopening procedures follow all guidelines and recommendations from the CDC and the World Health Organization. Additionally, the Black Hills clubs are adopting protocols that Boys & Girls Clubs across the country have been following.
“Basically what it boils down to is we’re going to be keeping our kids in the same area of the building, throughout the day,” he said. “Whereas we used to rotate between the gym, art area, and (main gathering area), now we’re keeping them in one place throughout the day for the summer. Primarily it’s just to minimize the level of contact between groups. That’s what a lot of the other Clubs have done. Obviously we want to do everything we can to prevent any viruses from being introduced in the first place. But in the event someone does become ill, then they’re only spreading it to those 10 kids in their group and it’s not being spread to everyone.”
Stainbrook said under the new system, children will be grouped in close age groups and assigned to a specific room in the club. For example, first and second graders could be in the art room, while third through fifth graders could gather in the gym. The breakdown of groups will depend on the dynamic of kids who are registered to attend the summer program. The local Boys & Girls Club serves children in kindergarten through 12th grade. Stainbrook said in the past the Lead club has served between 70 to 75 children per day for its summer program, with approximately 260 kids registered for the year.
The local facility has a total of six employees, with four full time and two part time workers.
Other safety procedures at the club will include temperature checks when the children arrive, in the middle of the day, and before they leave; questions for parents about the state of health within the household when they drop the kids off; and sanitizing all surfaces throughout the day. All Boys & Girls Club staff will also be required to wear masks during operating hours.
