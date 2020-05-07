Kozy Motel to be transformed into sustainable office/vacation rental

SPEARFISH — As the first property to take part in Spearfish’s new C-1 Redevelopment Incentive Plan, the former Kozy Motel located at 457 Main St. will soon find new life as an office/vacation rental building.
“It’s got some office space in the front, and the back of the building is going to have some Airbnb, sort of vacation rental properties ... So it sort of still has this sort of hotel vibe,” said Dr. Rachel Headley, who is developing the project with her partner Jared “Cappie” Capp.
In March the city approved a plan laid out by the Planning and Zoning to help incentivize property owners in the C-1 commercial district to make improvements and attract businesses to the area. The plan includes architectural and landscaping guidelines for improving the property, and reduces the amount of on-site parking required in the zone.
Headley explained that as her consulting business, Rose Group International, has grown over the years, she and her business partner have been looking for a place to expand.
“Our company’s getting big, and we want to stay in Spearfish,” she said.
Capp recently purchased the motel property from his parents, and the two decided the best course of action would be to raze the building and construct a new sustainable structure.
“Cappie’s always pushing the envelope on sustainable buildings,” Headley said. “He’s done several residences but this will be the first sustainable build that he’s done as a commercial property.”
Capp built an off-the-grid straw bale home in Spearfish, and has been featured on the Discovery Channel building both on-grid and off-grid container homes.
The new building will be a net zero power facility; collecting solar energy to fill its own power needs.
“Anything beyond what we need we will sell to Black Hills Energy,” Headley said.
Rainwater will also be collected to help maintain the landscaping and gardening spots on the property.
“We want it to feel very green,” Headley explained.
Headley said they’ve already started on some of the internal teardown of the motel, but the real work is scheduled to begin around September.
“People probably won’t see a big change until this fall,” she said.
Headley said she thinks the new building will fill a need, not only for her business, but other businesses in the area that want to rent space in a modern, innovative, and sustainable facility; with access to all the other outdoor amenities Spearfish has to offer.
“I think more people will be looking for what we have to offer so that’s going to be a really exciting opportunity,” she said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.