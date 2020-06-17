July Fourth parade set to march through Spearfish

SPEARFISH – The downtown Spearfish Fourth of July parade is a go.
“We’ve got between five and 10 (participants) already signed up,” said James Williams, online campus pastor for Countryside Church, who is spearheading this year’s event.
Williams said any person or business wanting to enter a float the parade could find the registration forms at the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce, or email him directly at jwilliams@teamcountryside.com. Online forms can also be found at www.spearfishchamber.org. The registration deadline will be June 29.
The parade will kick off at noon on July 4, and follow the same route as years past with participants lining up at 10 a.m. at the Spearfish High School parking lot, wrapping around Ryan Road, then heading South on Main Street, and dispersing on Grant Street.
“We will be advising our float people (not to) pass anything out (including candy and leaflets),” Williams said. “Practice social distancing as you’re comfortable as you’re watching the parade, but come on out, it should be a really great time to celebrate the Fourth of July; the nation’s independence.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.