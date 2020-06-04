Jewel Cave begins to implement phased opening

CUSTER — Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Jewel Cave National Monument is maintaining recreational access to its surface trails and picnic areas.
The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
At present, the one-quarter-mile Roof Trail, 3.5-mile Canyons Trail, and picnic areas are open and available for public use. There are no entrance fees to access these recreational resources; the monument is a day-use area only, open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The visitor center and facility restrooms will remain closed through late June. At present, the monument plans to open the Jewel Cave Historic Area for picnicking and hiking access during the week of June 15, followed by the visitor center the week of June 22. These tentative dates are subject to change, depending on federal, state, and local guidance related to COVID-19. For up to date information and openings, visit the monument online at www.nps.gov/jeca.
Due to a construction project, ranger-guided cave tours are also suspended through June. The project is scheduled for completion on June 26. Tour availability will be reevaluated in early July with respect to COVID-19 conditions and guidance.
When recreating, the public should practice social distancing, leave no trace principles, avoid crowded areas, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities. The CDC has also offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Staff will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
For those who are still home and perhaps not planning to travel at this time, the monument also offers some amazing video podcasts. Twelve videos provide educational information and virtual tours of the monument, and they also answer many common questions by the public.
To watch and share these video resources, visit www.nps.gov/jeca/learn/photosmultimedia/multimedia.htm.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted at www.nps.gov/jeca, as well as on social media through Facebook at www.facebook.com/JewelCaveNPS/ and Instagram at www.instagram.com/jewelcavenps. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
