Is it clean?

SPEARFISH — With COVID-19 being discussed at every turn, perhaps we are all hyper-vigilant in how we are shopping and dining, and conducting personal hygiene.
Did that store employee wash their hands? How clean truly are those gloves that employee is wearing after taking my money, handing me change, followed by taking the next person’s money without cleaning their gloves between transactions?
It was an experience similar to this that prompted Dr. Andrew VanOsdol to launch an initiative drawing attention to proper hygiene procedures.
He said by wearing gloves, employees and business owners are showing that they are trying to be safe and trying to help stop the spread of the virus.
“But maybe they haven’t been educated enough on how the virus spreads,” said VanOsdol, a general surgeon at Spearfish Monument Hospital.
“Every time a person has a customer interaction they need to change their gloves, or cleaning their gloves,” he added. “This is why the CDC kind of has the recommendation to avoid using gloves as they give us a false sense of security. Those gloves are still transmitting viruses (unless they are cleaned.)”
That awareness is what he wants to bring attention to.
Monument Health is offering business owners and managers their expertise. Operating room staff, since elective surgeries have been canceled, when requested by business managers, will go into the business and inspect the way the staff operates and interacts with customers, as well as hygiene capabilities.
The inspection will be a three-tiered approach examining:
• Technical aspects — ensuring hand sanitizer is available at every exit, frequently-touched surfaces are being wiped down frequently, and the transaction between goods and services is being conducted in a safe way.
• Organizational aspect — ensuring the company is allowing fresh air inside or using filtrations systems. Placing someone in charge each shift to ensure good hygiene practices.
• Personnel — making sure people who are sick stay home, and that companies have sick leave policies.
“We’re not going to say this is perfect by any means, but the goal is to create safe environments for people to do business, to go to work, to stop the spread, to continue to support the community and avoid the collateral damage,” VanOsdol said.
To get the economy back on track, once lockdowns are lifted, “means the businesses need to be doing things safely, and the community needs to trust that the businesses are doing things safely.”
VanOsdol said a vaccine for COVID-19 is months away, and once that vaccine is developed, the virus can mutate to the point where the vaccine is not effective.
“This program also moves us into our exit strategy. How do we get businesses back open that have been closed and how are we going to get people back out doing what they did before,” he said.
Business owners or managers who would like their company to be inspected can
call Karyla Dahl, at 644-4095. Inspections are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. They should take one to two hours VanOsdol said.
Monument Health staff will use a checklist to follow and will provide a report to the company.
To find a list of EPA approved substances that will kill the virus, visit https://tinyurl.com/uf5kbyc.
To read Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tips on cleaning and disinfecting households, visit https://tinyurl.com/vhkmj4d.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.