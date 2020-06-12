Insurance agent of the year donates $5,000 to local CASA

SPEARFISH — Local HUB International sales executive Scott Duncan presented the Northern Hills CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Program with a check for $5,000 Thursday; the money was awarded to Duncan as part of his winning Agent of the Year for the state of South Dakota.
“The money came from Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield,” explained Duncan. “The award comes with this donation that we get to choose an organization that we believe in, that we feel strongly about, so it was an easy decision for us.”
Duncan said his wife has been involved with the CASA program for a while and, by extension, so has he.
“I’ve always known of CASA, but until you kind of get involved and you see what the need in the community is, it’s amazing,” he said.
The Northern Hills CASA Program is a network of volunteers, which advocates for and supports children that are abused or neglected and going through court proceedings.
“That’s always our goal, is to put the family back together. DSS is working basically with the entire family; they’re providing services for everyone. The CASA’s role is to focus on the child or sibling group and really focus in on what they need,” said Kate Kelley, executive director of Northern Hills CASA.
Aside from some state and federal money, CASA relies on donations such as Thursday’s, to help support their advocate volunteers.
“Everything we do is mission focused so that (money) helps us recruit and train our volunteers, we provide case management for them, we go to all the herrings with or for them, provide ongoing education, just everything in making sure that the children have a voice in court and an extra set of eyes watching over them,” Kelley said.
Duncan said he hopes this donation will help fund CASA as well as bring attention to their needs throughout the community.
“I’m just hopeful that this will maybe spark some other community members and businesses to step up and maybe contribute or I guess get involved,” he said. “Obviously I’ve got a good team in my office; I guess I get to be the one to give the check.”
For more information about Northern Hills CASA, visit www.nhcasa.org.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.