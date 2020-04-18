I have COVID-19, what will I feel?

Editor’s note: Black Hills Pioneer editor Mark Watson interviewed Dr. Andrew VanOsdol about COVID-19. This is the third in a series of stories from the interviews. Parts of this story may not be appropriate for all readers.
SPEARFISH — Sioux Falls has become the No. 1 hot spot for COVID-19 cases in the country ever since the virus ran rampant through the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant. Since Sunday, the state reported more than 100 new cases daily, and all but a handful are isolated in Minnehaha County.
While there have been 1,411 positive cases in the state as of Friday, only 63 people have been hospitalized. It is important to remember that, while the virus is likely at the forefront of everyone’s minds, 80% of people who contract it will experience only mild symptoms, if any at all. It’s not that we should discount the seriousness of the pandemic, but we should keep in perspective that only a fifth of the population will experience moderate or severe symptoms.
How COVID-19 spreads
As discussed in the last story of this series Dr. Andrew VanOsdol, a general surgeon at Spearfish Monument Hospital, discussed the R Factor, or the number of people someone typically infects with a particular virus.
VanOsdol said seasonal influenza has a R Factor of about 1.5. The R factor for COVID-19 is around 2.5–3 meaning that COVID-19 is nearly twice as contagious as the common flu.
The test
VanOsdol is not performing the tests for COVID-19 personally, but he explained the process.
The test most commonly used due to its speed and accuracy, is a polymerase chain reaction test. A PCR test, as it is more commonly called, tests for certain RNA strands according to the Food and Drug Administration.
VanOsdol said to gain a good sample, a swab is inserted into the patient’s nostrils deep into the pharyngeal cavity.
“This is actually important for the public to understand,” VanOsdol said. “In order for the test to be sensitive, (healthcare workers) have to brush way down into the pharyngeal cavity which involves going 6-8 cm inside of the nose and really holding it there for five good turns or up to 20 seconds which is very uncomfortable. I think it is very important for the patient undergoing the test to understand that the (healthcare worker) isn’t trying to torture them, they’re really just trying to get a good sample because it is so important that we have the tests. The tests are so scarce at this point that we don’t want to waste a test on a poor sample.”
He later said: “If it doesn’t feel like they are doing a lobotomy on them, then it probably isn’t a good test, and they need to do it again.”
Monument Health sends is low- and moderate-risk cases to the Mayo Clinic for testing while it sends the high-risk patients’ samples to the state health lab.
Using laboratory equipment, the substances gathered from the samples are amplified and a reagent is used to detect the COVID-19 virus.
“Negative results do not preclude SARS-CoV-2 infection and should not be used as the sole basis for patient management decisions. Negative results must be combined with clinical observations, patient history, and epidemiological information,” according to the FDA.
To read more of the FDA summary on the PCR test used to diagnose COVID-19, visit https://www.fda.gov/media/136151/download .
“(The test) has some limitations overall, it’s sensitivity is 75%-80%, which, like I said earlier is one of the best test we have. But there is somewhat a degree of false negativity. Which means up to 20% of positive cases come back as a negative test.”
This “high degree of false negativity” leaves doctors not able to, with certainty, tell patients that, “No, you do not have COVID-19.”
Consequently, there have been a couple patients he has seen who presented with severe symptoms but tested negative, “although in my clinical opinion they probably had it.”
This often leaves doctors telling patients to assume they have the virus and to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Evolution of the virus
VanOsdol said the easiest way to understand how the virus affects someone is a simple timeline.
• Day 0 — This is the day a person is exposed to the virus. Someone sneezed, coughed, or otherwise transmitted the virus onto a surface you later touched, or into the air. Regardless of how it was spread, you’ve got it. A microscopic “zombie” is in your body. “Viruses are this weird thing where they are neither alive nor dead. They are strands of genetic material floating around. They don’t eat, they don’t breathe. They don’t metabolize. They can’t procreate or replicate without a host. They are like microscopic zombies,” he said.
Read Wednesday’s Black Hills Pioneer for more on how the virus spreads.
• Day 2 — You are now contagious, possibly. Unlike the SARS virus of 2003, COVID-19 patients can be contagious before they show any symptoms whatsoever.
“If they do cough or sneeze, there is the potential for the virus to be in the droplets that they are sending out there,” VanOsdol said. “If someone sneezes into the door handle, the virus is going to last, on average, four to six days. ... So for the next six days, someone who touches that door handle and then touches their face could potentially become another carrier of the virus.
From 2-4 days they are shedding the virus but we are not seeing symptoms in that window.”
• Day 4 — Around Day 4 people become symptomatic, he said.
“They might have a fever or move into the moderate symptoms of having a dry cough or notice a more severe shortness of breath. That’s commonly what brings them into the hospital or to get tested.”
He said that for about 12% of people, their only symptom might be diarrhea, nausea, or some sort of GI upset. Others may be a bit short of breath.
“You see this in runners, or someone who walks up the stairs. For a few days they are catching their breath at the top of the stairs. That’s the typical course of the asymptomatic people or a mild symptomatic people,” he said.
• Day 6 — Sometime around Day 6-8, patients will be at a crossroads.
“They might start improving. ... or they might get worse, VanOsdol said. “And if they get worse, they are going to have a real hard time catching their breath. They might have high fevers. They might be more of what we would consider generally sick, muscle soreness and fatigue, and the biggest thing really is the shortness of breath.”
• Day 8 — As the disease progresses, somewhere around Day 8-10, if people are going to need a critical care unit, that’s when that will happen.
“They are basically not able to catch their breath,” VanOsdol said. “The virus is damaging the deep lung tissue. It’s not the airway. It’s not that they can’t get air in and out, it’s that they are not able to oxygenate the blood in their lung to perfuse the tissue.
Those deep cells, that oxygenate the blood, are not working and they are having to labor really hard to breath. It’s like they are running a marathon and they can’t catch their breath.
“That’s where someone, potentially will have to intubated. They are fatiguing out and they can’t keep up anymore,” he said.
The process of intubating a patient
One of the ways for this virus to spread is droplets — when someone coughs or sneezes and then touches something that someone else will touch ie. a doorknob. The other way is through the aerosolization of particles, VanOsdol said. When someone is laboring to breath, the virus can become airborne and then contracted by another person.
“The act of intubating them ... this process needs to occur in a very isolated and safe environment for the healthcare workers. Everyone is going to be wearing full protection, PPE, full face shields, and masks with filters to protect them from getting the virus.”
Patients are typically already on oxygen and IVs are administered.
“We’re going to give them medicines that are going relax their muscles and put them to sleep so they don’t know, or care, what’s going on to them. Here in Spearfish, we use (certified registered nurse anesthetists) who will administer the medicine and will use what›s called a laryngeal scope, or a glide scope, where they can look directly or through the aid of a little camera, see the vocal cords and the larynx. They pass a tube past the vocal cords to directly put breath into the lungs. That›s really what the ventilator is going to do.»
The ventilator has filters on it which prevents the virus from going out into the air.
Ventilators, he said, need to be set at the proper level. Too little pressure and the patient will not get enough oxygen to transfer across the cells in the lung. Too much pressure and the friable, injured lungs can be damaged even more.
Most patients will now die
When COVID-19 patients’ conditions are spiraling down the deep lung tissues are damaged, leaking fluids into the lungs.
“So now, not only are the (lung) cells damaged in which they are not working properly, but they are also leaking fluid. ... Another thing that is important for people to understand, the ventilators are not this magic cure where you go on a ventilator for a few days and you get better. What we are seeing right now all (COVID-19 patients) who get put onto a ventilator, 75%-80% of them die.”
That percentage varies based on age of the patient and other medical factors. Typically, he said, more people survive who are young and healthy, a higher percentage of deaths are experienced by the older and less healthy patients.
“We’re going to buy you some time to let your body fight it out, but since we don’t have a treatment for this yet, we’re just trying to support the body,” VanOsdol said. “It’s important for people to know that if their loved one goes on a ventilator, the odds are they are not going to make it off that ventilator.”
When people are in their final hours, what are they experiencing?
“Typically they are in a medically induced coma at that point. They are not going to be experiencing much. The goal there is to keep them comfortable. Having a tube down your throat is extremely uncomfortable. The entire time you are intubated, we want to keep you sedated,” he said.
Periodically, patients are woken up to test for neurological function and other tests.
On average, he said, people are on a ventilator for seven to nine days when improvement or continued deficit is seen, he said.
Long-term recovery
Since COVID-19 is such a new disease, only diagnosed in the latter months of 2019, much is still unknown about it. That is especially true about the long-term effects it has on people. This is especially true for people who recover after intubation.
He said that even for people who are intubated for a single week, the shorter end of the average range, who then beat the odds and recover, “lying in bed for seven days is going to cause a significant amount of deterioration and neurological deficit,” VanOsdol said. “What we are seeking in a lot of people is they are not able to function at the same cognitive level as they did before.
He said that when people are intubated for an extended time from other traumas or severe infections patients suffer, “a significant amount of impairment when they come off. But typically over the course of a year we see a lot of that function come back,” he said.
With COVID-19, doctors just don’t know long-term functions yet.
“We are seeing long-term cardio myopathies from this and some long-term neurological deficits from this,” he said. “That might get better with time. We don’t really know the answer from this yet. I read one study that said 50% of people that survive after getting put on a ventilator will not be able to go back to the same work that they did before the ventilator.”
One of three things need to happen, he said, for the country, and global population for that matter, to return to a normal life. A vaccine needs to be developed — this is still months if not longer from realization; a treatment needs to be discovered — hydroxychloroquine, which South Dakota is using in a statewide clinical trial, has shown anecdotal evidence as a treatment; or widely available, rapid, and accurate testing must be implemented. South Dakota is receiving nine quick-testing Abbott ID machines which can process a sample in five minutes. Spearfish Monument Hospital is one of the sites what will receive a machine.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.