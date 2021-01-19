I-90 crash at Sturgis snarls traffic, injures 4

STURGIS — Thirteen vehicles were involved in two related crashes that injured four on Interstate 90 Monday afternoon.
Tony Mangan, a spokesman for the South Dakota Highway Patrol, said the initial crash occurred shortly after 1:40 p.m. at Mile Marker 30. It occurred, he said, when a South Dakota Department of Transportation snowplow was in the passing lane, and a Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer was in the driving lane traveling east. A Freightliner semi-truck and trailer, also eastbound, came up behind the two vehicles and did not slow down, hitting the snowplow and then the guardrail. The Freightliner went into the ditch, and the Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer jackknifed across both eastbound lanes of traffic.
The driver of the Freightliner received minor injuries and was transported to the Sturgis hospital. Charges are pending.
Three additional vehicles went into the median to avoid the jackknifed semi-truck and trailer. None of the vehicles were involved in any collisions, and the occupants did not sustain any injuries, Mangan said.
Then, secondary crashes occurred. Seven other vehicles were involved in crashes when they tried to avoid collisions, but they ended up hitting other vehicles or the guardrail. The vehicles involved included, not necessarily in this order, were two pickups, a pickup trailer, two semi-trucks and trailers, a compact car, and a FedEX truck. Three of the drivers of these vehicles received minor injuries and were taken to the Sturgis hospital, Mangan said.
While driver inattention is thought to be the reason for the initial crash, weather conditions appear to the cause of the secondary crashes, he said.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed for about 3 ½ hours. During that time, traffic was diverted through Sturgis to Exit 32. Westbound traffic was not impacted.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accidents.
