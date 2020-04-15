How does COVID-19 spread?

Editor’s note: Black Hills Pioneer editor Mark Watson interviewed Dr. Andrew VanOsdol about COVID-19. This is the second in a series of stories from the interviews.
SPEARFISH — If you watch any movie about a viral outbreak taking over a town or country, you will see a science fiction film relying heavily on fiction.
The current pandemic of COVID-19 doesn’t spread the way Hollywood depicts virus transmission.
Dr. Andrew VanOsdol, a general surgeon at Spearfish Monument Hospital, said since we cannot see viruses with our naked eye, then we don’t have a “tangible enemy.”
“One person told me they wished this was a zombie apocalypse, because that way we would be able to see the enemy. We’d have someone to shoot, so to speak,” VanOsdol said. “That’s really a fun way to look at this. Because it is kind of like a zombie apocalypse. Viruses are this weird thing where they are neither alive nor dead. They are strands of genetic material floating around. They don’t eat, they don’t breathe. They don’t metabolize. They can’t procreate or replicate without a host. They are like microscopic zombies.”
That simplicity is both their greatest strength and weakness, he said.
VanOsdol said genetic material is very fragile and can’t survive in the environment for very long on its own; however, this virus has a protein that coats the genetic material, “and that’s what makes coronaviruses so unique and scary.”
“That is why people were so scared of the SARS virus when it first came out. A virus that can travel through the air and survive for days with a high rate of mortality is a really scary thing,” he said.
When the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) pandemic spread in 2003, 8,098 people across the globe became sick with SARS, 774 of which died, according to the World Health Organization. Fortunately for healthcare providers, SARS patients presented symptoms and could be isolated before they became contagious and began to spread the disease. The opposite is true with the current pandemic.
With COVID-19, a variation of the SARS virus, patients can spread the virus, as early as two days after coming in contact with it, and before any symptoms are displayed, making individual quarantines nearly impossible.
The R Factor
VanOsdol said the ability for a virus to transmit between people is known as the R Factor. Simply put, this is the number of people that each infected person can in turn infect.
“For instance, the common flu has a R Factor of somewhere around 1.5,” VanOsdol said. “For the Novell coronavirus, the R factor is around 2.5 - 3.”
That number can change for the better or worse depending on conditions. For example, he said, the Diamond Princess cruise ship that suffered a rash of COVID-19 infections saw an R factor of approximately 15, meaning that that each person that got the virus, on average, passed it on to 15 people. In all, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 712 of the 3,711 passengers and crew members contracted COVID-19.
“This is because they were in close quarters, sharing air supply and not using good sanitary techniques,” Van Osdol said.
Now the opposite can be true as well. Practicing social distancing, using good hygiene, and protecting each other can lower the R Factor, and if that number can drop below 1, then the disease cannot spread.
How it spreads
Most commonly, viruses spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes, into their hand, and then touches a frequently-touched item, such as a doorknob. Then, another person touches the same surface and then touches their face. This virus needs to make contact with a mucus membrane to spread.
A second way for this virus to spread is by the aerosolization of particles.
He gave the example of the Skagit Valley Chorale, in Washington state, that held a March 10 choir practice. Of the 60 people who attended the practice, 45 became ill – two died, according to KCPQ news.
The heavy breathing by the chorale members sent particles into the air and along with those particles was the virus which then was inhaled by fellow choir members.
A scenario such as this validates why VanOsdol supported the city of Spearfish’s decision to not open the rec center pool this summer.
“Breathing hard, spitting the water, that’s a worst-case scenario in my mind,” VanOsdol said.
He noted that while chlorine could kill the virus, the level of chemical in the pool water likely is not in the necessary quantity to kill the virus quickly.
Masks and gloves
VanOsdol said practicing good hygiene is critical.
Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer with 60%-70% alcohol content after coming into contact with surfaces other people have touched. Wear facemasks.
“And remember, when we wear masks it isn’t necessarily protecting me; it’s protecting everyone else I am coming in contact with. If we all do it, then we are protecting ourselves through protecting each other,” Van Osdol said.
Additionally wearing masks keeps people from touching their faces and mucus membranes, which is how the virus spreads.
Wipe down frequently-touched surfaces with substances that will kill the virus quickly. A list of EPA approved substances can be found at https://tinyurl.com/uf5kbyc
Tips from the CDC for cleaning and disinfecting households can be found at
