Hosting 80th Sturgis Rally a momentous decision

STURGIS — More than once during discussions about how to proceed with the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Sturgis City Council members noted what a momentous decision it was to be making.
“No one could have predicted what has occurred these past three months in our world. And there is no playbook for this because no one we know has ever led through a pandemic,” Sturgis City Council member Beka Zerbst said during the meeting Monday.
The council’s approach to determining a course of action for the 2020 Rally, amid a global pandemic of COVID-19, has been measured, well thought out and one of the most important things the council has done, Zerbst said.
It became apparent early on in the process that people still were going to come to Sturgis for the Rally, scheduled Aug. 6-14, regardless of the council’s decision, so Zerbst said it was her strong belief that not putting any preparations in place would be as irresponsible as going forward with a full-on regularly planned Rally.
“I believe that we have done our due diligence in educating ourselves and looking at every angle possible in order to get to this decision,” she said.
The council voted 8-1 Monday night to move ahead with a modified version of the Rally. Council members Terry Keszler, Mike Bachand, David Martinson, Beka Zerbst, Ron Waterland, Jason Anderson, Rhea Crane and Mayor Carstensen voted in favor of the plan. Council member Steve Keszler voted against it.
“My no vote was because I was in support of Option 2 which was to postpone and prepare. I just felt that postponing it you could have a big 80th next year and maybe by postponing there was a likelihood of even less people attending. In my mind it translates to less people, less COVID,” Steve Keszler said Tuesday.
Keszler said during the meeting Monday that he wrestled with the Rally decision for months and months.
“We are living in an absolutely crazy and different world right now in which most of us have never experienced,” he said.
What made it even more difficult were that council members were basing their decisions on “what ifs,” and “maybe” scenarios, listening to experts guess and considering many unknowns, Steve Keszler said.
“We have worked very hard at trying to do our best to protect our citizens in the midst of always hearing ‘they’re coming anyway,’” he said.
Council member Rhea Crane, who made the motion to go with the modified Rally, told fellow councilors before the vote Monday that in order to protect the health of the citizens of Sturgis, the city needed to be prepared for the visitors.
Council member Ron Waterland said the town-hall meeting to discuss the Rally on June 8 was valuable tool in helping him arrive at his decision of moving forward with the Rally, but in a modified version.
Mike Bachand, council member, said the council has not taken the decision lightly, and the outcome may have been different if it had been made earlier in the year.
“I supported postponing the 80th Rally to 2021, and I still do. We can have the 80th Rally at any point in time. But I wanted that decision made on the first of March, and no later than the first of April. If that had happened, this would have been a much easier decision,” Bachand said.
Since that time, the council has been bombarded with outside influences in support or opposition of proceeding with the Rally.
Council member Terry Keszler said he had dozens of text messages and emails urging him to vote to cancel the Rally.
“I hear you loud and clear people who are saying that, but it’s impossible,” he said. “If we canceled the Rally, the city would do nothing and we would really run in to quite a mess.”
But having a full-on traditional Rally is not the answer either, Terry Keszler said.
“That would really be irresponsible to even imagine we would do something like that,” he said.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Sturgis has taken a proactive approach in completing an in-depth process to determine the best path moving forward in an effort to protect the residents, while considering if or how to host the annual event, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
This process has included monitoring COVID-19 infection rates, and extensive communication with local health care providers. City staff and council members have participated in more than 100 calls with various federal, state and local agencies, communities, chambers of commerce, businesses, governmental officials, and Meade 46-1 School District in an effort to gain more understanding of the situation.
The city even asked residents through a survey to indicate their preference for either proceeding with the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally or postponing the Rally to a future year.
In total, 3,290 surveys were mailed to residents. The city reports that 1,816 – or 55.2% of the surveys, were returned with 1,144 responses indicating that they would like the event to be postponed (62.9%), 672 responses indicating that they would like the event to proceed (37.0%), and seven responses included notes stating that they did not care either way (0.4%).
