SPEARFISH – As COVID-19 case numbers slowly fall in South Dakota, and the long awaited vaccine arrives in the Black Hills, community medical professionals stress caution and due diligence as we continue to face this pandemic head on.
“In the country in general we’re definitely still seeing a rise in the number of infections especially compared to other countries,” said Dr. Jay Bogard, a family doctor who works at the Monument Health Spearfish Clinic on 10th Street.
In South Dakota, and especially here in the Northern Black Hills, Bogard said many of his colleagues in the field are seeing a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, a trend he hopes will be helped by the introduction of the Moderna vaccine, which arrived in Spearfish Tuesday.
“If we could get 50% to 70% (of our population) either vaccinated or truly infected (then) we can start to get to that herd immunity state where the virus just doesn’t have anyone else that it can infect,” he said.
Obviously, Bogard recommends taking steps to avoid becoming infected with the virus as no one knows how severe a reaction they may have to COVID-19, especially when there’s an option to get vaccinated and become immune to it all together.
The state’s distribution of the vaccine is broken up into a tiered approach. Monument Health Rapid City Hospital was the first Monument hospital to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Dec 14, and on Tuesday; Spearfish, Custer, Sturgis, Philip, Hot Springs, and Martin all received doses of the Moderna vaccine. Both will require each recipient to have two injections approximately a month apart to be effective.
“And then about two weeks after that second dose is delivered, we suspect that those patients will have a high degree of immunity-looking at 95% according to the current studies,” Bogard said. “At that point I think we will start to see the curve start to flatten especially when we can get those doses out to patients that are at the highest risk.”
Right now, vaccine doses are being distributed to healthcare providers first, then long-term care facilities staff, then first responders, and then it will start to be circulated to high-risk COVID-19 patients before becoming available to the general public.
Bogard said he understands that there is a segment of the population that may be reluctant to partake in the vaccine, as there is a lot of miss-information circulating around its creation; however, he recommends that anyone who is in a category to receive the vaccine should do so as soon as possible.
“I personally, absolutely would feel safe to take it,” he said.
“If the vaccine was available to me today, I would give it to myself and my family. I definitely will recommend it for my patients.”
The relative speed at which pharmaceutical companies have been able to produce these vaccines could cause some folks to question how safe it is.
“They didn’t cut any corners with any of the vaccines,” Bogard said.
Bogard explained the process by which vaccines are tested in phases.
First, the manufacturer tests the vaccine on animals in a controlled laboratory to make sure the basic properties won’t cause any major reactions. Then, it’s on to Phase 1 of testing, which includes human studies on a small number of healthy subjects, this is to determine that the dosage will not harm an already well-functioning immune system.
“They try to figure out the dose of the vaccine that’s going to be the lowest dose that’s effective that doesn’t cause side effects,” Bogard said.
Phase 2 testing goes to a broader test group in order to ensure that the vaccine will be safe for the people who need to take it
“In this trial they’re trying to test it on people that meet the demographic that we want to reach,” he said.
In the case of COVID-19, every demographic had to be examined as the virus affects all ages and races indiscriminately. For this phase, Bogard said Pfizer tested around 44,000 subjects, while Moderna tested upwards of 60,000 people of all walks of life to ensure it would be safe across the board.
“I don’t know if I’ve seen a study with 60,000 people in it so it’s pretty unprecedented just across all studies not just vaccine studies,” he said.
Bogard said the high number of test subjects coupled with the fact that there were 60-plus companies all working to create a vaccine culminated to help expedite the process. On top of that, Bogard said the federal government’s infusion of funding through Project Warp Speed allowed the companies to work quicker than ever before.
“I do think that the sheer number of people competing out there to get to the finish line definitely increased our odds of getting an effective vaccine,” he said. “Operation Warp Speed, to my knowledge, infused a number of those companies with money to do their research.”
That influx of resources allowed the companies to conduct many of the steps that occur in each phase of testing all at once.
“Typically they do it sequentially so they don’t waste money on a study that could have held them up. So that’s why I think this vaccine has come out so quickly,” Bogard explained. “It kind of points out that when we put our mind to things in America, or in the world, I should say, we can really get things done quickly if we need to.”
As with all vaccines, Bogard said there would be some people who will wind up having an adverse reaction to the shot.
“There definitely is a case-by-case basis that you kind of have to discuss with them, but if they are in a group that currently is being vaccinated with the supply we have, I think I would definitely recommend they vaccinate,” he said. “What we’re doing with the vaccine is, we’re creating an immunological response. Unfortunately with that immunological response comes all the symptoms as if you had a little bit of the illness.”
Bogard explained that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are MRNA (Messenger Ribonucleic Acid) vaccines.
Just as the basic building blocks for human life are encoded in our DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid), for organisms such as viruses, that information is stored in the form of RNA (Ribonucleic Acid). MRNA vaccines take some of that RNA, and encapsulate it in a fatty acid bubble called lipid. That lipid barrier is what allows the virus’ RNA to enter the cells of our body without letting the virus itself overtake the whole immune system. Rather than the cell being attacked by a fully developed COVID-19 spore from the outside, the cell is introduced gradually to the basic elements that make the virus dangerous, so it can teach itself how to fight back. The cell uses the information about the virus contained within the RNA to create proteins that look like the spike proteins on the COVID-19 virus which starts a chain of events including the release of cytokines, which are secreted by the cell in order to produce symptoms such as fever and body aches, cytokines also spark the body into the creation of B-cells which become antibodies.
“(The vaccine) stimulates our own cells to create antibodies and then those antibodies kind of cover up the virus so that virus can’t attach to any of our cells,” he said.
Bogard said there are three different types of antibodies our bodies can produce – IgG antibodies, IgM antibodies, and IgE antibodies. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines help the body produce IgG antibodies, which are the kind that the body produces for prolonged use throughout its life cycle.
The IgG antibody can become a lifelong fighter for some illnesses in our body.
“We may get infected when we’re three years old and we will have an IgG antibody to that infection for the remainder of our lives, even if we live to be 103 years old,” Bogard said.
There is also a therapeutic treatment called Bamlanivimab, which Bogard said has been showing great promise.
“It doesn’t have as big an effect as the vaccine does but it is indicated in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 that have at least one risk factor,” he said.
The Bamlanivimab treatment is an infusion of synthetic antibodies proven to help people with mild to moderate symptoms knock the COVID-19 virus out of their system, but does not follow the same physiological process as the vaccine, therefore the body doesn’t produce its own antibodies.
“It’s kind of like give a man a dinner, or teach him how to fish,” Bogard said. “The vaccine teaches us how to create that antibody for long term and in much larger numbers … and the Bamlanivimab just gives us the meal.”
Because this is a brand new virus with a brand new vaccine, forming brand new IgG antibodies, Bogard said only time would tell how long a person’s immunity would last after being vaccinated.
“We are pretty sure that it will last at least 90 days and we’re hoping that it may last longer, maybe it will be one of those vaccines that literally lasts for the remainder of our lives,” he said.
So hope is finally on the horizon as science has been able to craft a viable weapon to fight this terrible virus. The vaccine is here. The vaccine is safe. And the vaccine will be available to everyone – in time. Until then, Bogard said it is imperative that we not let our guard down.
Even with the vaccine, there’s still a lot we don’t know about COVID-19, Bogard said. Even though studies have shown that the vaccine will protect the inoculated person from getting severely ill, it is not yet known if it can prevent that person from transmitting the virus to someone else.
“So (the vaccines are) really good at protecting the person that gets the vaccine but we’re not sure if it protects from transmission of the virus,” he said.
Given all that is still unknown about how the vaccines will effect the transmission of the virus, the tried and true methods of slowing the spread such as wearing a mask in public, washing our hands frequently, not touching our faces, avoiding large groups when ever possible and physical distancing when it’s not, will need to continue throughout these first phases of distribution.
“If we can add masks to physical distancing, to not congregating in large groups … if we can do all those things and add vaccines on top of it, and add our improved therapeutics that we’ve had over the last month, then we can, as a whole with all of those different measures, really improve outcomes,” he said. “I would imagine we’re going to need to do that, all the way into summer of 2021 because it’s going to take so long for everyone to get that vaccine.”
The efficacy of wearing a mask has been called in to question in many imaginative ways, such as breathing in the recirculated air could cause an increase in the amount of the viral load in ones body, or exhaling the virus through the mesh of a mask could actually aerosolize the virus and cause an increased output. Bogard said he hasn’t encountered any scientific data that supports either of those hypothises.
“People are definitely being creative in their effort to get away from wearing masks,” he said.
Bogard said he prefers to follow the methodology of a study to determine its scientific validity.
“They have a population that’s wearing masks versus a population that’s very similar that’s not wearing masks and you can see that the population not wearing masks have higher transmission rates of COVID-19,” he said. “So that’s how masks work.”
That’s not to say mask wearing is the be-all-end-all solution, but Bogard said it is one of the most important things we can do every day to help destroy the virus.
“In really great scenarios, the masks still only decrease transmission by 50%, so it’s not perfect but I had a buddy that always used to say, ‘the enemy of perfect is not good,’ so maybe we’re not perfect but it’s not so bad if we’re (just) good,” he said. “If we … could get 95% of people to wear masks they estimated that in six to eight weeks the COVID infection in that area would drop to almost extinction levels. Just by wearing masks.”
Bogard also recommended staying generally healthy during this time to help combat all viruses, including COVID-19 – getting plenty of rest and exercise and supplementing a regular healthy diet with 2,000 to 4,000 international units of vitamin D, 500 to 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C, and 8 to 11 milligrams of Zinc per day.
“It’s more important now than ever to eat good fruits and vegetables and (are) limiting the really sugary foods,” he said. “The foods that are really high in sugar can deactivate part of our immune system, especially high fructose corn syrup; it deactivates vitamin D which helps our immune system.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.