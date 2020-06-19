Hometown Thursdays gets the green light for July events

BELLE FOURCHE –– The first Hometown Thursdays summer event of the season, Judd Hoos, is slated to kick off this summer’s events on July 2 in downtown Belle Fourche.
Hollie Stalder is the president of the Hometown Thursdays board this year and filled the Pioneer in about what visitors can expect from this year’s events.
With the concerns related to COVID-19, the event will be starting a month later than usual.
“(The committee) went with July 2-July 30, so it will be five Thursdays,” she said. “We’ve got the bands identified and the city council officially approved it at this past Monday night’s council meeting. So now we have a few weeks pulling things together.”
Hometown Thursdays is a free, family-friendly event offering live music, entertainment, and kids activities.
Although the season’s timeline has been shortened and COVID-19 guidelines added, the event will mainly be the same as every year.
“Essentially, we’ll expect people to social distance and you know, it’s an outdoor event so that’s a little easier to do,” Stalder said. “We’ll space the vendors accordingly.”
The event’s setup will remain the same and the event is adding new activities. Formalizing the lineup of kids’ activities is still underway but Stalder said with other events being cancelled this summer has opened up some vendors and activities that the event hasn’t host in years past.
“Because of COVID concerns in other communities, a few of those vendors are coming to Belle Fourche,” she said. “We’ll have a balloon guy and we’ll have a few other things we haven’t had in the past. They’re coming to Belle and we’re excited to have them.”
Stalder invited Black Hills residents to the July events.
“It’s a great outdoor activity; people can walk around … we’ve got plenty of space down there,” she said. “There’s even some new parks to take in that the city has developed. One is across from the post office and one that’s right next to the old Rob’s building. And good music, good food, good times – nice free family fun.”
There are five different events over the month of July that will feature a variety of performers consisting of local and regional bands, many with an emphasis on authentic country music.
This year’s schedule follows:
July 2 - Judd Hoos
July 9 – Common Law
July 16 – Whiskey Bent
July 23 – Dakota Country
July 30 – My Second Rodeo
