Homestake Opera House cancels, postpones events through May

LEAD — Events at the Historic Homestake Opera House have been canceled through May, and opera house officials are exploring new sources of funding for operations, Executive Director Patrick O’Leary said Monday.
“We’ve pretty much shut ourselves down,” O’Leary said. “We’ll reassess what we’ve done so far and what lies ahead. It’s one of those things that is a day by day, month by month process.”
In April the opera house was set to host dance classes, a Northern Hills master gardener workshop, and a concert by Colorado-based country-rock musicians Gasoline Lollipops. Thomas Golden, development director at the opera house said the concert has been postponed to a date to be determined, while all other events have been canceled.
In addition to cancellations, O’Leary said Monday that the opera house has had a few grants that have been put on hold, in favor of organizations or agencies directly impacted by the COVID-19 virus. The grants were under review and had not been rewarded before they were put on hold. Though O’Leary declined to name the grants specifically, he said one was for programming and the other would have funded continuing renovations.
However, O’Leary said restoration and fundraising efforts will continue at the opera house. A National Endowment for Humanities matching grant that was previously awarded requires the opera house to raise funds to release dollars from the grant. O’Leary said much of the funds raised could come from membership renewals that happen throughout the year.
In addition to fundraising, O’Leary said the opera house is pursuing COVID-19 loans from the Small Business Administration to fund personnel and basic operations. Some possible loan options include low interest Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance programs.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.