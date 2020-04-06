Highway department materials bids awarded by Lawrence County

DEADWOOD — Bids cast by contractors on several quotes for a variety of county maintenance road supplies were opened by Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema and, where appropriate, awarded at the March 24 meeting of the Lawrence County Commission.
Bids were cast for: magnesium chloride, asphalt hot mix, asphalt cold mix, gravel aggregate, de-icing sand, and in-place hot mix asphalt paver patching.
Once again, Z & S Trucking of Rapid City, was the sole bidder on magnesium chloride, with a winning quote of $159 per ton, $177.50 per ton applied, versus their winning bid price in 2019 of $155 per ton, $173.50 applied.
In 2019, the county rented a spray truck for magging at an estimated cost of $5,000 for 30 days. This year, Bonnema said plans are to again rent a spray truck, this time for 45 days at an estimated cost of $7,500.
In order to maximize efficiencies and bridge the gap between plant and project site, bids from two asphalt hot mix suppliers were approved, allowing Bonnema to use the most advantageous price and desired location.
Simon Contractors of South Dakota, Centennial Quarry bid $58 per ton for Class E-1 and $59 per ton for Class E-2 asphalt hot mix. Sacrison Paving Exit 8 bid $60 per ton for both classes. Simon Contractors Centennial Quarry bid $57 per ton and $58.50 per ton for the same classes in 2019. Sacrison bid $60 per ton for both classes in 2019.
Simon Contractors of South Dakota was the sole bidder on asphalt cold mix, with a $107 price per ton from the Centennial Quarry, up slightly from their $106 per ton winning bid submitted in 2019.
The commission accepted all bids received on gravel surfacing aggregate, for which successful bidders will later be determined depending on the most advantageous price and desired location. Bidders included Simon Contractors, South Dakota, Johner, and Fisher Sand & Gravel Company, all of which bid on some or all of the following aggregates: 3/4-inch gravel surfacing; one-inch gravel base; one-half-inch clean rock; 3/4-inch clean rock; one-inch clean rock; and 3/8-inch chips.
Deicing sand bids were submitted at a price per ton based on 5,000 tons. The sole de-icing sand bid cast was accepted in the amount of $15.75 per ton from Simon Contractors of South Dakota, Centennial Quarry, with a total bid price of $78,750. In 2019, bids were accepted based on a price of 4,000 tons and ranged in total bid price from $62,000 from Simon to $60,000 from Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. and $50,000 and $76,000 from Pete Lien & Sons, dependent on pit location.
The 2020 In-Place Hot Mix Asphalt Paver Patching went to Sacrison Paving at a price of $115 per ton for both type 1 and type 2. In 2019, the bid went to Sacrison Paving at a price of $120 per ton for both type 1 and type 2.
