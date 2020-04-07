SPEAFISH — A high-speed pursuit that began in Wyoming Monday afternoon ended in a rollover crash in Spearfish.
Tony Mangan, a spokesman for the South Dakota Highway Patrol said the pursuit began around 3:20 by Crook County, Wyo., sheriff deputy initiated a pursuit.
The driver, Christopher Elman, 32, of Spearfish fled east on Interstate 90 in the westbound lane in a 2006 GMC Canyon.
Elman drove up the westbound on-ramp at Exit 14, the wrong way, drove over the bridge and south along 27th Street. He drove north to Aspen Drive and back to Colorado Boulevard where he attempted to turn west on the road.
He struck a curb and rolled the pickup which ultimately came to rest on its side on the bike path.
Elman was arrested without further incident. He was transported to Monument Health Spearfish Hospital for observation and then taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
Charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.