Hideaway Hills homeowners sue state, Meade County

STURGIS — Hideaway Hills homeowners are suing the state of South Dakota, Meade County, including the current members of the Meade County Commission, along with developers of the subdivision for more than $75 million in damages after an old gypsum mine was found under their homes.
The case had yet to be filed in Fourth Circuit Court in Sturgis as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. The complaint was prepared by attorney John Fitzgerald.
The suit includes 14 specific counts including: Negligence; Breach of Warranty of Title; Willful or Wanton Misconduct; Failure To Warn By A Licensed Realtors; Failure to Warn by a Licensed Attorney; Breach of Warranty Of A Professional License to Practice Law; Failure of Professional Engineering Companies to Warn Purchaser Residents of the Risk of Human Safety and Occupation; Breach of Warranty By A Professional Civil Engineering Company; Failure of Meade County Governmental Authority to Provide Express Warnings of the Hazards of Habitability of Homes in the Hideaway Hills Subdivision; and Breach of Governmental Warranty.
It seeks more than $35 million in compensatory damages, $40 million in exemplary damages, and “such other relief as the court deems equitable.”
And, it specifically asks for a trial by jury.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.