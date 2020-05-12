Helping heal helping hands

Brandy Purcell ordered and donated 200 Lund Valley Farm lotion bars to the nurses at Spearfish Monument Hospital. “Lund Valley Farm got to work making the order,” said Shelby Lund co-owner of Lund Valley Farm. “They were finished just in time for nurse appreciation day so what a great day!” The lotion bars were meant to help ease the itch from dry hands as a result of all the extra hand washing and sanitizing that health care workers have to do because of COVID-19.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.