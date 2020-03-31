DEADWOOD — While making ends meet for two-legged members of the household might prove challenging these days, thanks to efforts by local shelters and businesses, meeting the nutritional needs of four-legged friends doesn’t have to fall by the wayside, either.
A Pet Food for Pets in Need initiative has been started by Marta’s Deadwood Doghouse in Boulder Canyon for pet owners in the Lead, Deadwood, and Central City areas.
Artz said she knows a lot of people have lost their jobs recently due to virus mitigation efforts, which puts a financial strain on families, increasing the need for pet supplies.
“I’ve really been missing my dogs here and it makes me wonder how everybody is taking care of their animals, being unemployed,” said owner Marta Artz.
The program was inspired by a dog food donation to the business and expanded from there.
“I thought, ‘I’m going to use this and bag it up for people who need it,’” she said.
Dog food has 14 cups per bag. Cat food has 10 cups per bag.
Operating on the Deadwood Doghouse honor system, boxes containing the free dog and cat food will be left outside the front door at 7 a.m. with the available supplies.
The Doghouse has a drive-through, so people can simply drive through, grab, and go.
“You don’t even have to touch any door handles or go inside,” Artz added. “It’s just outside. You grab and you go. And I put it out there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.”
Artz said she will continue to keep the free food supply going as long as she has food.
While she has plenty of dog food for the meantime, cat food and litter donations would be appreciated.
“It just goes to show you what kind of community we live in,” Artz said. “Because we have more givers than we have takers.”
Those interested in donating unopened food are asked to wipe the bags off or use gloves.
“We are also in need of gallon zip bags to divide the donations into smaller portions. Donations can be dropped off on the Doghouse sidewalk. We ask that only one person do this to promote social distancing,” Artz said. “We will be keeping our doors locked and this isn’t to offend anyone. Just to be safe.”
Marta’s Deadwood Doghouse is located at 20791 76 Ranch Rd., just outside of Deadwood.
“I would like to express how amazing this community is and the donors. It’s pretty awesome,” Artz said. “I’m grateful to be here.”
Twin City Animal Shelter
Twin City Animal Shelter volunteer Teah Pray said Monday that while food requests from Lead and Deadwood residents are not on the rise just yet, that could very well change.
“We are seeing about the normal amount of people at this point, but do think we will see an increase,” Pray said.
The shelter remains open during its regular hours, but volunteers have made adjustments to normal protocol.
“We are taking extra precautions, wiping down what humans touch, as we know pets are not spreading the disease,” Pray said. “We are continuing to offer food from our pet pantry, as well as houses and bedding and other pet supplies.”
The TCAS also continues to offer the greatly important community spay and neuter program to prevent unplanned animal litters, thus reducing numbers, which also helps with overall animal health.
Belle Fourche Who Let the Dogz Out
Who Let the Dogz Out owner Patty Niesent, who contracts with the city of Belle Fourche for animal control services, said her numbers in regard to help with animal food and supplies have not shot up yet, either.
“I closed the shelter to the public,” Niesent said. “Of course, I contract with the city, so any animals at large are brought to me. We aren’t allowing anybody in. If their animal is impounded, they contact us and we get the animal back to them.”
Niesent said if pet owners call and are in need of cat or dog food, she does help them.
“But actually, I haven’t had a lot of calls in the last few weeks for it,” she added. “So, I have not seen an increase in it.”
Her message to pet owners?
“Keep your pets with you and don’t let them go and have them running around, coming and being impounded and going through the process of trying to get them home without contacting a whole lot of people,” Niesent said. “Be responsible, I guess.”
Shelter staff in Spearfish and Sturgis could not be immediately reached.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.