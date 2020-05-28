Hearst Library to open for curbside pickup June 15

LEAD — The Hearst Library wants people to stay healthy while they keep reading, and library officials have been actively working to make sure that happens.
Beginning June 15, the Lead library will offer curbside pickup for up to 15 books per family. Patrons are encouraged to visit leadlib.com to select their books, using their library card barcode and a password. All passwords will be the patrons’ last name in all capital letters. Once the books are ordered, library staff will notify patrons when their titles are available to be picked up. Curbside pickup appointments can be made from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A statement from the library board says, “Our dedicated readers have had to do some fancy dancing to get their hands on books during this difficult time of shut downs. We’re glad to be able to again provide access to our collection and hope that current conditions allow the library to increase services soon.”
“We don’t want to be a vehicle for the virus,” said Library Director Cyndie Harlan. “Because everything is going two ways, we encourage people not to return books until the library opens back up to the public. Whatever is turned in is getting sanitized and quarantined for a minimum of three to seven days.” Harlan added that no return books will be received curbside. Instead, if patrons feel compelled to return books they may use the slot on the side of the building, by the opera house.
Due to the nature of multiple patrons borrowing books, Harlan said libraries have become a health concern across the country. Because of this, the doors of the library will remain closed for an undetermined period. During this closure time, Harlan said library staff has been hard at work sanitizing the entire collection and de-cluttering the library. They have also been installing LED lighting, cleaning carpets and installing a sneeze guard — all to prepare for re-opening to the public.
“Colleen Skalsky is our superhero right now,” Harlan said. “She has cleaned all of the books in preparation for opening.”
But until the library re-opens, when patrons make an appointment for pickup, Harlan said they will find their books in a plastic bag, hanging on the outside of the library door. According to the library board statement, the city of Lead is committed to ensuring that parking is available in front of the library during pickup times.
While the library will not offer its movie collection for pickup, all books, audiobooks, and resource databases will be up for grabs on the Web site. All book orders must be submitted electronically or over the phone, and no written notes will be accepted. Additionally, the South Dakota State Library system offers free access to a variety of digital titles that can be accessed through kindles and other electronic devices. Using their library card, patrons can access up to 23,000 titles, using the Libby App.
Lead librarian Katie Nebelsick said through the pandemic she has been working with adult library patrons to keep them engaged through the Adult Reading Challenge, and the state library system is how many of them have been accessing titles during the pandemic. The challenge has adults forming teams for reading. Every book team members read earns a point, and the team that earns the most points wins the competition. From February through April teams held the friendly competition for the top spot, with one team of five winning the contest with 235 points. Electronic communication kept all of the team members connected through the period of social distancing.
“Nobody knew for sure what they would do at the end, everybody was just reading like crazy,” Nebelsick said. “We had a fight to the finish. We had three teams that were competing. In the end, our team of five people came up and whooped up on everybody.
“This was just to have people to talk about books with,” Nebelsick added. “We’re just trying to keep everybody’s spirit up and have some kind of normalcy in the midst of all this chaos.”
Now that the reading challenge has ended, Nebelsick said the library has switched gears to try and reward all reading. Now, adults who send their finished titles in to the library can be entered into a prize drawing. Names are entered for every book patrons read. Prizes include fun and interesting mugs, tote bags, socks and more.
Children’s Librarian Sarah Shoop said she also has big plans for the youth summer reading program this year. The popular program assigns points for each book children read through the month of July, and then offers a chance to redeem points for prizes. It is also characterized by weekly activities and craft projects. All of that will still happen this year with a virtual program. The fun will kick off July 1, when popular area puppeteer Markie Scholz will present a “Dragons are Too Seldom” show that will be live streamed on the library’s Facebook page.
“We want to keep kids reading,” Shoop said. “I know it’s a weird world right now, but just keep reading. We don’t want that summer slide to be a thing this year, and even though we’re not necessarily open the way we normally would be, we still want to provide the same services and the same access to books that we normally would.”
Shoop explained that parents will soon be able to access a Summer Reading Program registration form on the library Web site and on Facebook. Students who register for the program will receive a bag of step-by-step craft projects, as well as a complete schedule of planned activities and programs that will be live streamed on Facebook. Shoop said she also plans to stream videos about how to do the crafts at home.
For more information about how to order library books online for curbside pickup, or to obtain library card information, call 584-2013.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.