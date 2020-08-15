HD dealership grateful for larger-than-expected Rally crowd

RAPID CITY — Big rally. Happy people. Thats the message Jim Burgess and Al Rieman are taking away from the challenging 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Burgess and Rieman are two of the Black Hills Harley-Davidson partners and they say this year’s rally has so far exceeded their expectations considering the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re very grateful in light of the emotional rollercoaster we’ve lived through since March,” said Burgess. “People are truly happy to be here.” One vendor told Burgess this year’s Sturgis experience “has been the first time she’s felt normal for months.”
Rieman said this year’s Rally customer is “noticeably younger” than the typical Rally demographic. “In addition to the 50s and 60s, we’re seeing a lot more people in their 40s, even some in their 20s.” He said one vender, Drag Specialties, had told him much younger people were buying pipes for the motorcycles. And another pipes vendor “actually ran out of product and were lucky to get more delivered in a day.”
Burgess said he, the vendors, his employees and partners have all noticed that people at this year’s Rally are “much happier, more tolerant and respectful that there is some freedom here. They’re not so anxious.”
And while Burgess and Rieman were unwilling to predict how many people have actually attended the rally, Rieman said “this has been a big crowd. Many were predicting 80% of last year’s crowd. Well, it’s all of that and maybe more.”
Burgess said this year’s Rally-goers have come from all over the contiguous United States. And, they’re spending money. “We’ve sold many, many bikes into New York and New Jersey this year.” He said that while this year’s Rally has lost visitors from Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia due to the coronavirus, more people are coming from inside the U.S.
“They’re not flying and they aren’t going on cruises. It’s like when we were kids and our folks loaded us in the station wagon and we saw America. Now, they rent an RV and come to the Black Hills,” Burgess said.
Rieman said getting product for the rally was a challenge. Harley-Davidson was able to send the allotment of motorcycles their dealership was due. To do so, however, the factory had to pare back models and option packages.
Burgess said the dealership hired a pin-stripe artist and an upholsterer to customize many of the new bikes to suit a rally crowd. “We’re extremely grateful that Harley-Davidson was able to get us bikes. We were down to nearly no new bikes in May.” He also said the dealership was aggressive in finding pre-owned bikes for the Rally.
Burgess also said the coronavirus has had an effect on the dealership’s ability to get parts, accessories and motor clothes. “We got all the t-shirts we could. But the screen printer said she couldn’t get shirts because the mills were shut down due to the virus.” Rieman said that because the crowds have been larger than many expected, some vendors have begun to leave early because they’ve run out of product to sell.
Burgess said the company has done what they could to keep their customers and staff safe during the Rally, including purchasing 3000 masks, gallons of disinfectant and gloves. They adjusted the building’s HVAC system to bring in five times more clean air from outside and put up plexi-glass at registers. Cleaning crews work constantly to disinfect touch points and porta-lets. “Because we have so much property, we were able to move some merchandise to tents so we don’t have people shoulder to shoulder here,” Burgess said.
Two satellite stores, in Deadwood and Wall, were closed temporarily by municipal ordinance earlier this year, but they were up and running for the Rally. The Rapid City and Sturgis stores have remained open. “Employees were extremely nervous for several weeks. But every Saturday, as we finished another week, people started feeling better,” Burgess said. “None have been ill from the virus.”
Burgess said that as of Thursday the dealership was having a much better than expected Rally. “And, we’re grateful.”
