Handley Center using closure time to improve facility

LEAD — The Handley Center board is using this time of closure to do building improvements.
Currently the Handley Center is closed to its 108 members, as board members seek to follow federal and state guidelines that shut down all gym and recreation facilities. But Darla Auld, president of the board, said the closure has opened up an opportunity to get some work done in the facility. Specifically, the board has funds to begin work on a project to build a sauna and shower in the downstairs section of the building, as well as some funds to paint the gym area.
“As long as there are no people in the building this is an opportunity to get a lot of messy projects done. I am still looking for people to help me with building projects that are already in progress,” Auld said. “I am looking for a concrete person who can help with the sauna/shower downstairs, and I need one or two people who can help me paint the gym. I don’t want a bunch of people in here, but I can hire somebody. I’m not looking to spend thousands of dollars on this. I want to pay one or two people who are out of work.”
Right before the facility closed down down Auld explained that the annual Handley Center Mile High Basketball Tournament had helped raise $17,000 for the facility. That money, combined with city support for the organization, has helped them continue to pay a four-person staff through the closure. There is plenty of work to be done, she said, as the staff is cleaning and getting everything ready to re-open when the time is right.
Auld also said the 108 memberships at the Handley Center have all been suspended, and the board has issued credits that can be used when the facility is allowed to re-open.
“So far everybody has been awesome and nobody has asked for refunds,” she said.
In the meantime, Auld said the Boys & Girls Club, which leases space on the main level for its normal operations, has been busy handing out sack lunches and craft kits for any kids who come in. Rebecca Bowker, of the Lead-Deadwood Boys and Girls Club said the club is feeding about 25 to 30 kids each day. Distribution for lunches and craft kits is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Overall, Auld said the Handley Center is making this time into a positive experience for the facility.
“We’re pretty optimistic that we’ll be open again in at least the next few months,” Auld said.
Anyone who is interested in helping with concrete work or painting may contact the Handley Center at 580-5535, or email them at info@handleycenter.com.
