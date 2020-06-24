LEAD — The Handley Recreation Center is nearly ready to open its doors once again.
Starting Saturday, existing members of Lead’s recreation facility and gym will be able to use their 24-hour key FOB to access the weight room through the east door, located off of Railroad Street. In order to activate their key FOBs, members must sign a COVID-19 waiver, and agree to rules that have been established to ensure safety for everyone.
The east entrance to the weight room will be open for members to sign waivers from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 26; from 10-2 p.m. Saturday, June 27; and from 11-3 p.m. n Sunday, June 28.
Members who wish to use the Handley Center must use hand sanitizer when entering the facility; wipe down all equipment after each use; bring their own water bottles; and respect social distancing while maintain a 6 foot distance from other users. Additionally, the statement says that nobody under the age of 16 is permitted to enter the weight room or walking track.
Handley Board President Darla Auld said during the closure volunteers were hard at work giving the facility a nice facelift. Members will notice fresh paint and new mirrors in the weight room, new carpeting under the treadmills, and a deep cleaning that gives the entire facility a new look. A large weight lifting apparatus that the Handley board purchased right before the COVID-19 shutdown will allow members to easily maintain social distancing recommendations while still getting a great workout.
“It just looks better,” Auld said. “The whole thing looks fresher. New paint and replacing carpet makes a big difference.”
Auld said that many volunteers came together during the closure to help with the cleaning and painting. Now, with the re-opening the facility is looking for long-term cleaning help.
“If somebody wants to work for membership that would be cool,” she said.
Once they have signed a COVID-19 waiver all members will have 24-hour access to the facility, except for Mondays and Thursdays, when deep cleaning will take place. On those days, Auld said the facility will only be open in the evening.
Members who use the facility will not be required to wear masks, however the new reopening protocol will be enforced among members. “It’s hard to work out when you’re wearing a mask,” she said.
